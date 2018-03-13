Toyota's local arm in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Motors has launched the India-bound Toyota Yaris sedan for a price of AED 59,900 ( ₹ 10.59 lakh). While the Yaris hatchback is already on sale in the UAE, Toyota is calling this as Yaris sedan. The Yaris sedan, which made its India debut at the Auto Expo, will be launched on our shores by mid-May this year. Like the India-spec model, the Yaris sedan launched in the UAE also comes with the same 1.5-litre dual VVT-i petrol engine. Aesthetically, there are no changes from the Indian model and the UAE version.

Toyota Yaris ₹ 7.5 - 12 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

(Toyota Yaris has only the petrol engine on offer right now)

Also Read: Auto Expo 2018: Toyota Yaris Compact Sedan Arrives In India

In terms of design, the 2018 Toyota Yaris sedan looks very much similar to the Corolla Altis. The face of the Yaris is similar to other models from the Toyota global line-up. However, the bumper inserts in the front rise into the slim grille, which reduces the car's width. Moreover, the Yaris also comes with LED DRLs and a sharp line design on the LED parking lights inside the headlamp cluster. Toyota has fitted the Yaris with a pair of 15-inch alloy wheels. Toyota has been very generous with offering enough leg-room as the seat has a 60:40 split. You can sense there's room at the back as the company is offering flat floor to make it extra comfortable.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris: All You Need To Know

Under the hood, the Toyota Yaris comes with only a petrol engine, while the company has already told us that diesel is not under consideration right now. The 1.5 litre dual VVT-i petrol engine with transmission options 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT auto. Lacking a diesel engine could cost Toyota, as its rivals, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz all come with diesel iterations. Hope Toyota takes this under consideration soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.