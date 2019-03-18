New Cars and Bikes in India

India-Bound MG Hector Spotted In London; SUV Fully Uncovered

The new images reveal a fully uncovered production-ready MG Hector. The SUV was spotted in London, and judging by the brand nameplate the SUV could be there for a special showcase or a TVC shoot.

View Photos
The MG Hector has been spotted in London, while it's slated to be launched in India this year

Highlights

  • MG Hector will be launched in India later this year
  • The MG Hector will get a host of premium exterior and interior features
  • MG Hector will get 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0 litre diesel engine

Images of the production-ready MG Hector SUV have recently surfaced online, and this time around we get to see the SUV completely uncovered. Slated to be launched in India later this year, this particular production MG Hector was spotted in London, and judging by the brand nameplate the SUV appears to be there for a special showcase or a TVC shoot. The MG Hector seen in these images is the fully decked up top-of-the-line variant of the upcoming SUV and comes with all the premium exterior features like - chrome elements, LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and LED taillamps.

Most of the exterior elements that we see here have already been revealed to us via teaser images and spy photos that we have seen so far. However, in these new images, we finally get to see the large silhouette of the SUV, which will also come with a floating roof design, silver roof rails, black claddings for wheel arches and side skirts. The front and rear bumpers both come with large silver skid plates, while we also get to see the rear spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and a rear windshield wiper. The upcoming MG Hector, the SUV will be the largest in this class, with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm.

MG Hector

₹ 10 - 14 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

n17oo1ck

The upcoming MG Hector, the SUV will be the largest in this class with a length of 4655 mm

Also Read: MG Hector: Top Five Things You Need To Know

We do not get to see the cabin of the new MG Hector in these images, however, judging by the exterior, we do expect the SUV to come with premium interior and features like - with power adjustable seats, cruise control, electronic parking brake, and 360-degree camera. We also know that the SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof, which the company claims will be the largest in the segment.

While we still await official technical specifications, powertrain-wise, the new MG Hector will come with the option of both, petrol and diesel powertrains - 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel motor. The latter is the Fiat-sourced oil burner that was introduced in the Jeep Compass. Transmission options could include both manual and automatic option. Competition-wise, the new MG Hector will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson, along with maybe even the top spec Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks.

0 Comments

Image Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
MG Hector SUV MG Hector MG Motor India MG SUVs India MG

Latest News

India-Bound MG Hector Spotted In London; SUV Fully Uncovered
India-Bound MG Hector Spotted In London; SUV Fully Uncovered
Google Maps Now Displays Speed Cameras In India
Google Maps Now Displays Speed Cameras In India
BMW India Launches Joy Rewards After-Sales Program
BMW India Launches Joy Rewards After-Sales Program
Porsche Sales Increase By 4% Worldwide In FY 2018-19
Porsche Sales Increase By 4% Worldwide In FY 2018-19
Next James Bond Movie Could Feature An Electric Aston Martin
Next James Bond Movie Could Feature An Electric Aston Martin
Kia SP2i Concept Based Production SUV Spotted Testing In India
Kia SP2i Concept Based Production SUV Spotted Testing In India
Renault-Nissan Must Streamline Decision-Making: Renault Chairman
Renault-Nissan Must Streamline Decision-Making: Renault Chairman
Hero XPulse Spied Testing; Ready For Launch
Hero XPulse Spied Testing; Ready For Launch
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Trump Urges General Motors To Reopen Ohio Plant In Tweet
Trump Urges General Motors To Reopen Ohio Plant In Tweet
Kia Partners With Amazon To Sell Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In The US
Kia Partners With Amazon To Sell Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In The US
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Suzuki Ertiga Black Edition Launched In The Philippines
Suzuki Ertiga Black Edition Launched In The Philippines
F1: Bottas Beats Hamilton For A Brilliant Win In 2019 Australian GP; Podium For Verstappen
F1: Bottas Beats Hamilton For A Brilliant Win In 2019 Australian GP; Podium For Verstappen

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.73 - 9.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
₹ 21.13 - 26.56 Lakh *
View More
x
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Hero XPulse Spied Testing; Ready For Launch
Hero XPulse Spied Testing; Ready For Launch
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities