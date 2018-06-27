India-Bound KTM 390 Adventure Spied Testing Again

The online automotive space broke into a tizzy a month ago when Bajaj Auto confirmed that the KTM 390 Adventure will be launched in India and manufactured at the company's plant in Pune as well. The excitement among us auto journalists was palpable. And now, the internet has served up yet another round of spyshots of the production ready KTM 390 Adventure which yet again has got us drooling. Compared to the first test mule of the 390 Adventure that was spotted, this one is completely different.

Let's begin with the front! One can see the LED headlamps straight from the updated 390 Duke along with the clear lens flyscreen and those small clear screens on either side of the headlamp, right below it. This is a new addition, which help the bike look sexier and maybe offer a hint of wind protection as well? We are not quite sure at this point. Then you have that crown sort of shroud on the headlamp which gives the bike more muscle. Plus you have rear view mirrors and indicators which look production ready as well. The radiator shrouds too are differently designed and fuel tank looks to be a tad bigger than the one on the 390 Duke. Since the bike will be used for adventure along with touring, it is quite possible that the fuel tank capacity might be increased.

Coming to the wheels, this particular model seems to be running 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear with both wire-spoke wheels wrapped in knobby rubbers. The exhaust unit on this test mule too is different to what we saw on the first spyshots of the 390 Adventure. A downtube emerging from the cylinder head feeds into a collector box beneath the swingarm pivot and then goes on to the side-mounted end-can.

If we go by the earlier spyshots, KTM could introduce the 390 Adventure in two variants, one which is road-biased and has alloy wheels wrapped with grippy tyres. The other one could be off-road biased, with wire-spoke wheels and knobby tyres. Well, this is something that can only be confirmed once KTM actually goes ahead and launches these two bikes. We believe that the final production model of the KTM 390 Adventure and its variants (if any) will be showcased at either Intermot Bike Show (October 2018) or EICMA (November, 2018).

