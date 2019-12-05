India Bike Week 2019: Motorcycles To Watch Out For

The sixth edition of India Bike Week 2019 is all set to go live and this year, Asia's largest motorcycle gathering is expected to be bigger than ever. With over 20,000 bikers expected to attend the festival, it is the ideal stage for bringing the most anticipated motorcycles under the same roof and that's what we will see at IBW between December 6-7, 2019, as KTM joins the festival as an official partner. But before we head to Goa, here's a quick list at the most-awaited bikes that are set to debut at India Bike Week 2019.

The KTM 390 Adventure is available only in a single variant with alloy wheels

KTM 390 Adventure

One of the most anticipated launches for nearly half a decade, the KTM 390 Adventure will finally make its way to India at IBW 2019. It is not the out-and-out adventure bike every thought it would be, but a comfortable tourer instead. Salient bits include the new fairing, familiar LED headlamp, revised Trellis frame, adjustable suspension, lean-sensing traction control, cornering ABS, longer and wider seat for the rider and pillion; TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, 12-volt charging socket, and more. Power comes from the 373 cc single-cylinder motor that is now BS6 compliant and belts out 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. Prices will likely start from ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the more affordable ADVs to go on sale in India.

The KTM 250 Adventure will be the brand's entry-level ADV

KTM 250 Adventure

Although not showcased at EICMA 2019, KTM silently introduced the 250 Adventure as well for Asian markets and the new offering is also expected to be introduced at India Bike Week 2019. The baby orange ADV will use the same underpinnings as the 390, albeit with lesser equipment and a smaller engine on offer. This includes a standard halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, non-adjustable suspension set-up and MRF tyres. Power comes from the same 249 cc single-cylinder motor as its sibling - the KTM 250 Duke - that belts out 29 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS as standard and is BS6 compliant as well. Expect prices to start from ₹ 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the more attractive proposition in terms of pricing.

Husqvarna will finally make its way to India with the Vitpilen 401 and the Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna

Also making its India debut will be the much-awaited Swedish motorcycle brand - Husqvarna. The manufacturer was bought by the KTM Group in 2013 and its first motorcycles for India will be the Vitpilen 401 and the Svartpilen 401 that share the underpinnings with the KTM 390 Duke. The bikes will be positioned above the Duke in India, sporting an urban-retro design language with spoked wheels, round LED headlamp, flat seat and a reworked fuel tank. Sales for the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 401 will commence from early next year and will be sold alongside the KTM bikes at Bajaj Auto's Probiking showrooms.

The Triumph Rocket III will be offered in R and GT variants with the launch in early 2020

Triumph Rocket III

Making its India debut at India Bike Week 2019 will be the all-new Triumph Rocket III that gets a complete overhaul in terms of design and powertrain. There are two new variants - R and GT - with the former sporting a more aggressive riding stance while the GT is more touring friendly. It also gets an upsize in terms of powertrain and now uses the larger 2500 cc in-line, three-cylinder engine that belts out 165 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque. The Rocket III will make its way to the market by early 2020 and you can expect prices to be around ₹ 23-25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Orxa Mantis e-motorcycle promises a range of 200 km per charge and a top speed of 140 kmph

Mantis Electric Motorcycle

There is a growing demand for electric motorcycles and representing the same at IBW this year will be Orxa Energies. The Bengaluru-based company will unveil the Mantis electric motorcycle in Goa. Not a lot has been revealed about the Mantis yet but we do know that the bike will be capable of hitting a top speed of 140 kmph and a range of about 200 km per charge. The bike will also come with a digital dashboard, and a dedicated mobile app for ride analytics, diagnostics and preventive maintenance. More details about the Mantis will be available at the launch.

Apart from these bikes, there will be a lot more to catch up to at IBW this year and we will be bringing all the action from ground zero. Make sure to check out our social media handles for all the details.

