India Bike Week 2017: Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Makes Its Debut

Triumph Motorcycles India showcased the Bonneville Speedmaster in India at the ongoing India Bike Week 2017. This is a clear indication that the Bonnie Speedmaster will be launched in India in early 2018. It is the latest model in Triumph's global modern classic portfolio and given the fact that the modern classic performance bikes are really doing well now, it is a good idea for Triumph to offer the same in India as well. As you would have figured looking at the pictures, the Speedmaster is based on the Bonneville Bobber, but has a distinct identity of its own.

(The Bonneville Speedmaster has high-quality details and incorporates the classic Bonneville design)

To begin with, the Speedmaster borrows quite a few bits off the Bonneville Bobber such as the headlamp, slash-cut exhausts, rear wheel hub with a faux drum brake look and the typical 'Bobber hard-tail look', but does get a rear monoshock in fact. The other bits such as machined engine cooling fins, carburettor style throttle bodies, rubber fork gaiters and bronze badges give it a distinct old-school charm.

(Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster)

Coming to the differences, the Speedmaster gets new 16-inch spoked wheels shod with specially developed Avon Cobra tyres, which carry a bigger profile. There is a seat at the rear of course and a bigger, 12-litre fuel tank and Triumph is claiming a fuel efficiency of 23 kmpl on the Bonneville Speedmaster.

(The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is expected to cost around ₹ 10-11 lakh, ex-showroom)

The engine on the Speedmaster is the same as on the Bonneville Bobber, which is a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that makes 76 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The bike weighs in at 245.5 kg. As always, there will be a suite of electronics on offer as well. The Speedmaster will be getting ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire and two riding modes, which are road and rain. There is a cruise control along with an engine immobiliser as well.

Triumph will also be offering a range of kits for the Speedmaster such as the 'Maverick kit' and the 'Highway kit'. In addition, there will be over 130 accessories such as Vance & Hines exhaust and so on and so forth. We believe that the Speedmaster will be launched in India in the first quarter of 2018 and be priced around ₹ 10 lakh - ₹ 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

