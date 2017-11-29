India Bike Week 2017: Top 5 Bikes

The fifth edition of the India Bike Week in Goa on November 24-25, 2017 was the biggest ever yet. This time around, more than 15,000 bikers from around the country attended the festival. The India Bike Week 2017 also had several manufacturers launching new bikes and unveiling some upcoming models and cool concepts. BMW Motorrad India made its debut at the 2017 India Bike Week and took the opportunity to launch two new models; Indian Motorcycle also launched a brand new cruiser. Here's a look at the top 5 bikes from the India Bike Week.

BMW R Nine T Racer

(BMW R Nine T Racer)

BMW Motorrad India announced their maiden participation at the India Bike Week with a bang, launching two new motorcycles in Goa. First up, is the BMW R Nine T Racer, a new café racer model addition to the BMW R Nine T range. The BMW R Nine T Racer has a frame mounted half fairing with a single round headlight, retro style round clocks, seat hump, rear set footpegs and a vintage BMW Motorsport paint scheme. The R Nine T Racer is powered by the same 1,170 cc, boxer engine that powers the two other models in the R Nine T range - the BMW R Nine T and the BMW R Nine T Scrambler. The engine makes 110 bhp and 116 Nm of torque and the Racer is priced at ₹ 17.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

BMW K 1600 B

(BMW K 1600 B India Bike Week)

BMW Motorrad also launched a bagger based on its big touring motorcycle, the BMW K 1600 GTL. The K 1600 B gets a new tail section which is lower and the seat height is also lower than the GTL. The windscreen is also shorter, and is electrically adjustable. Going by its bagger credentials, the K 1600 B gets bolted on panniers with storage capacity of 37 litres. The K 1600 B is powered by the same 1649 cc, in-line six cylinder engine which makes 160 bhp at 7750 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. The K 1600 B comes with electronically controlled semi-active suspension along with three riding modes, ABS, and dynamic traction control. The BMW K 1600 B is brought to India as a full import, or CBU (completely built unit) and is priced at ₹ 29 lakh, ex-showroom.

Indian Scout Bobber

(Indian Scout Bobber)

Indian Motorcycle extended its popular Indian Scout range of cruisers with a brand new bobber, called the Indian Scout Bobber. The silhouette of the Indian Scout Bobber somewhat resembles the standard Indian Scout, but there are changes. The Scout Bobber gets a lowered down look, and looks more muscular with knobby tyres, chopped fenders, flat-track style handlebar and leather seats. The Scout Bobber also gets a bold new badge on the fuel tank along with new engine covers. The Scout Bobber is powered by the same 1,131 cc, v-twin engine of the standard Scout, that makes 100 bhp and 97.7 Nm of peak torque. The ergonomics of the Scout Bobber are different from the Scout, lending it a tighter and more streamlined riding position. The Indian Scout Bobber is priced at ₹ 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings are being accepted right now, with deliveries beginning in December.

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

(Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster)

Triumph Motorcycles India unveiled its upcoming cruiser, the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster at the India Bike Week. The Speedmaster is the latest model in the Triumph Bonneville series and will be the most affordable cruiser in the Triumph Motorcycle range. The Speedmaster is based on the Bonneville Bobber, but with a distinct identity of its own, including, of course, passenger carrying capability. The Speedmaster's engine is the same as the Bonneville Bobber's - the 1,200 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 76 bhp and 106 Nm of peak torque. Expect the Speedmaster to be launched sometime in early 2018, with a price tag of between ₹ 11-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Harley-Davidson Street 750 Flat Tracker

(Harley-Davidson Street 750 Flat Tracker)

Harley-Davidson India showcased its 2018 Softail range, which was launched a couple of months ago, at the India Bike Week. But Harley India also had a surprise when the company unveiled a Flat Track racer based on the Harley-Davidson Street 750. Rajputana Customs was tasked with building the Flat Track Racer and the custom bike shop built the bike in just under two months. Harley-Davidson India says the company let Vijay Singh of Rajputana Customs have a free hand in the build and the result is the all-new Street 750 Flat Track Racer. Flat Track racing has been the core of Harley-Davidson's racing heritage, and the Street 750-based Flat Track racer pays homage to that history.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.