India Bike Week 2017: Live Updates From Goa

The 2017 edition of the India Bike Week is underway at Vagator, Goa and promises to be a fun-filled event with hordes of bikers and premium bike manufacturers along with accessories specialists descend down from almost all corners of India. This year, the organisers are expecting a footfall of almost 20,000 people at the India Bike Week and the big bike fest promises to offer great food, live musical performances, custom bike build-offs, flat-track racing and much more! The 2017 India Bike Week will also play host to over 30 Indian and Asian biking clubs, with the three biggest clubs to be introduced on the main stage.

As always, the India Bike Week is a great platform for motorcycle manufacturers to launch new models and showcase upcoming models as well. This year, BMW Motorrad launched two new motorcycles at the festival, the K 1600 B and the R Nine T Racer. Additionally, Indian Motorcycles also launched the Scout Bobber and Triumph showcased the soon-to-be-launched Bonneville Speedmaster on the first day of IBW 2017 itself.

Adding to the festivities will be the bikini bike wash, which, well, umm... would definitely be one of the most interesting events at the festival. Plus, there are competitions for the loudest bike of the festival and burn-outs as well. There will be riding clinics held for offering all sorts of riding tips to enthusiasts and for those with an arty bent of mind, there will motorcycle art on offer as well.

Lastly, there will be loads of speakers, bikers, vloggers who will be sharing their experiences from riding across the world. Some of the renowned speakers who will be speaking at this year's IBW are Leslie Porterfield, who is the world's fastest woman on two wheels and legendary motorcycle racer from the '80s, Freddie Spencer, who is the only man to win the 250 cc and 500 cc championships back to back. So yes! If you are bike nut and love all things bikes, get on your bike and head down to Goa. The ride will be beautiful and the experience too. Trust us on that!

Catch All The Live Updates Here