BMW Motorrad India today launched the new R Nine T Racer at the ongoing India Bike Week 2017. Priced at ₹ 17.30 lakh, the new R Nine T Racer is essentially the café racer version of the bike maker's popular BMW R Nine T. With the launch of the new BMW R Nine T Racer, the Bavarian manufacturer's modern classic line-up now offers three models, including the BMW R Nine T Scrambler. The bike was launched at the IBW 2017 alongside the new BMW K 1600 B tourer, and now the company's current line-up includes 13 models.

Powering the new BMW R Nine T Racer is powered the same 1,170 cc boxer engine that does duty on the other two R Nine T motorcycles. Power figure also remains the same 110 bhp and 116 Nm of peak torque. Being the flagship R Nine T model, the Racer also comes with high-end parts - the aluminium fuel tank is swapped for a steel one, and conventional telescopic forks replace the original upside down forks. The brakes are also regular four-pot calipers instead of the radially mounted Monobloc calipers on the R Nine T. The new R Nine T Race is also pretty sound on modern-day electronics and equipment like - BMW's Automatic Stability Control and anti-lock brakes.

Visually, the bike comes with frame mounted half-fairing, seat hump and rear set footpegs that add to its café racer styling, which is further accentuated by the retro-themed BMW Motorsport paint scheme. Like other BMW models that are currently on sale in India as a CBU (completely built unit). The closes rival to the BMW R Nine T Racer is the Triumph Thruxton R which is about ₹ 6 lakh cheaper, price at ₹ 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom India).

