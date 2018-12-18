India And France Sign MoU For Collaboration To Boost Use Of Electric Vehicles

The Union Cabinet was on Monday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with France that seeks to support the governments ambitious plan for the deployment of electrical vehicles by maximising solar mobility and minimising its grid impact. The MoU was signed in October between the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), India and Commissariat à lenergie atomique et aux energies alternatives (CEA) -- French state-owned research entity, and BlueStorage SAS, a French company.

An official release said that the MoU was signed in three originals each in Hindi, English and French.

The objective of the MoU is to define the modalities of discussions about future collaboration in a pilot project to provide SECI an e-vehicle charging station with embedded batteries, powered by solar panels and optimised connection to the grid. The release said that the MoU seeks to support "Indian governments ambitious plan for the deployment of electrical vehicles by maximising solar mobility and minimising its grid impact".

