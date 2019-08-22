Increased Traffic Fines Will Come Into Effect From September 1, 2019

The 2019 Motor Vehicle Act was recently passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Motor Vehicle Act has been significantly updated and the traffic fines have been exponentially increased too. The new Motor Vehicle Act and the updated traffic fines will come into effect from September 1, 2019. In some cases, the fines have been increased by up to 10 times. For example, if one is caught driving without license, the earlier fine was ₹ 500 and now the proposed fine is ₹ 5,000. Similarly, if you are caught drinking and driving, you will be fined ₹ 10,000 instead of ₹ 2,000 which is the current norm. The bill also proposes that the amount of traffic violation fines should be increased at the rate of 10 per cent per year.

Apart from stiffer penalties, the 2019 Motor Vehicle Bill also addresses other talking points such as new rules for issuing driving licenses, recognising app based cab aggregators and even setting guidelines for vehicle recalls. The bill reduces the validity of the driving licence from the current 20 years to just 10 years. Those renewing their licenses between the age of 50 and 55 years will have validity only till 60 years. And those renewing the licence after the age of 55, will have validity only of five years. In case of recalls, manufacturers will also have reimburse buyers with the complete cost of the vehicle in case of a defective model sold, while the government could levy a fine of up to ₹ 500 crore in such a scenario. App-based cab service aggregators like Ola and Uber also receive recognition under the Motor Vehicle Amendments bill and will be scrutinised and fined if found breaking the traffic regulations.

Here is a list of all the fines and the amount by which they will be increased

Sr No. Traffice Offence (Section) Old Fine Amount New Fine Amount 1 General Offence (177) ₹ 100 ₹ 500 2 Road Regulation Violation (177 A) ₹ 100 ₹ 500 3 Unauthorised use of vehicles Without license (180) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000 4 Driving without license (181) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000 5 Disobedience of Order Of Authorities (179) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000 6 Drunk Driving (185) ₹ 2,000 ₹ 10,000 7 Speeding Or Racing (189) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000 8 Vehicle Without Permit (192A) ₹ 5,000 ₹ 10,000 9 Driving Without Qualification (182) ₹ 500 ₹ 10,000 10 Not Wearing Seat Belt (194B) ₹ 100 ₹ 1,000 11 Oversized Vehicles (182B) (New Rule) ₹ 5,000 12 Not Providing Way For Emergency Vehicles (194E) (New Rule) ₹ 10,000 13 Travelling Without Ticket (178) ₹ 200 ₹ 500 14 Overspeeding (183) ₹ 400 ₹ 1,000 - ₹ 2,000 15 Driving Without Insurance (196) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 2,000 16 Dangerous Driving (184) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000 17 Offences By Juveniles (199) (New Rule) ₹ 25,000 (3 year imprisonment) 18 Overloading Goods (194) Extra Tonne ₹ 20,000 & ₹ 2,000/Tonne 19 Overloading Passengers (194A) (New Rule) ₹ 1,000/passenger 20 Overloading of Two-Wheelers (194C) ₹ 100 DL Impounded For 3 Months 21 Offences Committed By Enforcing Authorities (210B) (New Rule) Twice The Amount Under Relevant Section 22 Talking On Mobile Phone While Driving (177) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000

