New Cars and Bikes in India

Increased Traffic Fines Will Come Into Effect From September 1, 2019

The new 2019 Motor Vehicle Act will come into effect from 1 September, 2019 and the increased traffic fines will be in effect as well.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
In some cases, the traffic fines have been increased by tenfold

Highlights

  • The 2019 Motor Vehicle Bill will come into effect from Sept 1, 2019
  • The bill addresses multiple issues along with increased traffic fines
  • In some cases, the traffic fines will see a tenfold increase

The 2019 Motor Vehicle Act was recently passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Motor Vehicle Act has been significantly updated and the traffic fines have been exponentially increased too. The new Motor Vehicle Act and the updated traffic fines will come into effect from September 1, 2019. In some cases, the fines have been increased by up to 10 times. For example, if one is caught driving without license, the earlier fine was ₹ 500 and now the proposed fine is ₹ 5,000. Similarly, if you are caught drinking and driving, you will be fined ₹ 10,000 instead of ₹ 2,000 which is the current norm. The bill also proposes that the amount of traffic violation fines should be increased at the rate of 10 per cent per year.

Also Read: 2019 Motor Vehicle Bill Passed In Rajya Sabha

0 Comments

Apart from stiffer penalties, the 2019 Motor Vehicle Bill also addresses other talking points such as new rules for issuing driving licenses, recognising app based cab aggregators and even setting guidelines for vehicle recalls. The bill reduces the validity of the driving licence from the current 20 years to just 10 years. Those renewing their licenses between the age of 50 and 55 years will have validity only till 60 years. And those renewing the licence after the age of 55, will have validity only of five years. In case of recalls, manufacturers will also have reimburse buyers with the complete cost of the vehicle in case of a defective model sold, while the government could levy a fine of up to ₹ 500 crore in such a scenario. App-based cab service aggregators like Ola and Uber also receive recognition under the Motor Vehicle Amendments bill and will be scrutinised and fined if found breaking the traffic regulations.

Here is a list of all the fines and the amount by which they will be increased

Sr No. Traffice Offence (Section) Old Fine Amount New Fine Amount
1 General Offence (177) ₹ 100 ₹ 500
2 Road Regulation Violation (177 A) ₹ 100 ₹ 500
3 Unauthorised use of vehicles Without license (180) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000
4 Driving without license (181) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000
5 Disobedience of Order Of Authorities (179) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000
6 Drunk Driving (185) ₹ 2,000 ₹ 10,000
7 Speeding Or Racing (189) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000
8 Vehicle Without Permit (192A) ₹ 5,000 ₹ 10,000
9 Driving Without Qualification (182) ₹ 500 ₹ 10,000
10 Not Wearing Seat Belt (194B) ₹ 100 ₹ 1,000
11 Oversized Vehicles (182B) (New Rule) ₹ 5,000
12 Not Providing Way For Emergency Vehicles (194E) (New Rule) ₹ 10,000
13 Travelling Without Ticket (178) ₹ 200 ₹ 500
14 Overspeeding (183) ₹ 400 ₹ 1,000 - ₹ 2,000
15 Driving Without Insurance (196) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 2,000
16 Dangerous Driving (184) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000
17 Offences By Juveniles (199) (New Rule) ₹ 25,000 (3 year imprisonment)
18 Overloading Goods (194) Extra Tonne ₹ 20,000 & ₹ 2,000/Tonne
19 Overloading Passengers (194A) (New Rule) ₹ 1,000/passenger
20 Overloading of Two-Wheelers (194C) ₹ 100 DL Impounded For 3 Months
21 Offences Committed By Enforcing Authorities (210B) (New Rule) Twice The Amount Under Relevant Section
22 Talking On Mobile Phone While Driving (177) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Kia Seltos Compact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.69 Lakh
Kia Seltos Compact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.69 Lakh
Kia Seltos Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
Kia Seltos Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities