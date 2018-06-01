i20, Creta, Verna Boost Hyundai Sales In May 2018

Hyundai Motor India registered the domestic sales of 45008 units and exports of 11,008 units for the month of May 2018. This saw it grow by 7 per cent as compared to the same period last year. The company has completely updated its portfolio and with the launch of the i20 facelift as also the CVT version of the hatchback, Hyundai plans to firm its grip on the premium hatchback segment in the country. It was in May itself, that the company launched the facelift of the Creta too and it's just gone on sale so the actual results might have to wait a while on how the car does, but the early response that the company has got as regards the compact SUV has been tremendous.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Facelift Review

The facelift of the Hyundai Creta was launched in May this year

Commenting on the sales Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMIL said, "Hyundai with a volume of 4500 units had a growth of 7%, maintaining strong momentum with Power Brands - Creta, i20 and i10 and the Verna showcasing our strong performance month on month and year on year with a strong promise of growth."

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Review

The company has also been exporting the Verna now, and that brings in more revenue as also more production. But Hyundai is gearing up for the second half of the year as we'll see the return of the Santro badge in the country as also from what we can gauge - a refreshed version of the Tucson is likely to be on the cards as well. The company has been growing steadily but the coming year will also see it bring in the sub-compact SUV to India which will be based on the Carlino Concept the company showcased at the Auto Expo 2016. So, there's lot coming our way and we'll keep you updated on that front.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.