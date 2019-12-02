Hyundai's Global Sales Down By 2.8 Per Cent In November 2019

Hyundai Motor Company today announced its global sales in November 2019. The company saw a decline in sales of 2.8 per cent compared to the same period last year as it sold 392,247 units in the month. Sales at Hyundai's home market, Korea, slid by 1.5 percent year on year, totaling 63,160 units. The new Grandeur, also called Azera in some markets outside of Korea, led the sales in Korea following an introduction of facelift model in November.

The Grandeur was Korea's best-selling model last month with more than 10,000 deliveries in its debut month. The all-new Sonata sedan also helped drive Korea sales together with its hybrid model. Combined sales of Hyundai's SUV lineup totaled 20,813 units in Korea and sales of Nexo fuel-cell electric SUV sales stood at 699 units.

For markets other than Korea, sales declined 3 percent to 329,087 units compared with 339,237 units a year earlier as weaker sales in emerging markets offset brisk deliveries in advanced markets such as the US. In light of the decline though, there was good news emerging out of India as the company registered a growth of two per cent in domestic sales for the month of November 2019.

The Venue has been a strong seller for the company in India as it's already sold more than 51,000 units since its launch

The South Korean auto giant sold 44,600 units last month, as opposed to 43,709 during the same month last year. Meanwhile, exports for the previous month saw a sharp incline in volumes with the company shipping 15,900 units, a growth of 25.2 per cent as opposed to 12,702 units exported in November 2018.

