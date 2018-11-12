Hyundai's Flagship SUV To Be Called Palisade; Global Debut At The LA Auto Show

Hyundai has announced the name of its new 2020 flagship SUV. It will be called the Palisade. The new SUV name references a series of coastal cliffs and might naturally be associated by many with the Pacific Palisades in Southern California. The Palisade has been caught testing before and we've already told you about the car then. From the spy shots showcased we could tell that the Palisade will most likely be based on the new-gen Hyundai Santa Fe. The silhouette hints at a much larger Santa Fe like design with brawny proportions. According to the folks at Hyundai, the Palisade SUV will 'convey a bold exterior that commands attention and has strong inherent imagery of safety and security, especially important with parents with growing families and active lifestyles'. The Palisade will make its global debut at the LA Auto Show on November 28, 2018. The Palisade will be first sold in the US and the launch is scheduled for some time in 2019.

The Hyundai Palisade comes with low-mounted LED projector headlamps, and the sharper-looking LED daytime time running lamps placed above it. Hyundai's signature cascading grille and the wide central airdam also make its way on the Palisade. A close look at the profile of this prototype SUV will tell you that the model though very similar to the new Santa Fe, is considerably larger and gets a larger rear portion to accommodate the bigger third row.

Hyundai's signature cascading grille and the wide central airdam also make its way on the Palisade.

The larger footprint also indicates that the SUV might be built on a new platform underneath and is likely to come with a front wheel drive (FWD) as standard and an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup as an option. It's too soon to comment of the engine and other technical specs, but it's said that Hyundai might equip the SUV with a 3.3-liter V6 making 290 bhp along with a possible hybrid version that will belt-out close to 400 bhp.

India is likely to get a taste of this SUV too but not before the Tucson facelift and even the next-gen Santa Fe comes to our shores.

