Hyundai's Elevate Walking Car Concept To Be Showcased At CES 2019

The company claims the machine is capable of driving, walking, and even climbing with the the help of robotics.

Hyundai has not yet said anything about making a production version of this prototype

At CES 2019, Hyundai will present a totally new vehicle concept. This vehicle combines the power of robotics and EV technology to take people where no vehicle has been before. It's called Elevate and is a four-legged vehicle which redefines the company's definition of vehicular mobility. Yes, we've seen such vehicles in movies and there are sci-fi writers out there who have done their best to describe such vehicles in their works but Hyundai will finally give us a glimpse into a prototype of the car.

This design concept and prototype will be showcased at the Consumer Electronic Show next week and we can't wait to see what it's like. However, from the picture shared by Hyundai, we can see that there are no doors to the Elevate prototype model, so we expect it to have a hatch of some sort on the side and from what we can see in the background, it's a pod that can come in handy in rescue operations.

The innovative part here are the wheels which come mounted to extendable legs and this helps in increase the ground clearance of the pod thus helping it overcome all sorts of obstructions. We'd like to see some treads on those tyres though because with the treadles ones the company showcases in the pictures, we don't see them helping the Elevate much when it has to do some off-roading.

The company claims the machine is capable of driving, walking, and even climbing with the the help of robotics. It categorises the Elevate as an Ultimate Mobility Vehicle or UMV. There's not much information about what powers this prototype or if we'll ever see it enter production. We'll know more about it next week.

