Hyundai's Domestic Sales Drop By 7.3% In June 2019

Cumulative sales for the company stood at 58,807 units which is a de-growth of 3.2 per cent compared to last year.

Hyundai today announced that it sold 42,007 units in the domestic market in June this year. This is lower than the 45,314 units sold in June 2018, which is a drop of 7.3 per cent. However, there's good news on the exports front as 16,800 units were sent out from the country which is a growth of 9 per cent over the same period last year. Cumulative sales for the company stood at 58,807 units which is a de-growth of 3.2 per cent compared to last year.

The company has recently launched the Venue subcompact SUV and the impact of its sales are yet to be seen in the figures. While the transition to BS6 continues, it is likely that Hyundai is not expecting sales to improve, however, the upcoming budget is something that the industry has been looking forward to, which might help improve buyer sentiment.

