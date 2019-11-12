Hyundai Xcent To Be Replaced By New Subcompact Sedan 'Aura'

Hyundai India today announced the name of its upcoming sedan, which will be called the Aura. While the company hasn't revealed any specific details regarding the car, we believe Hyundai Aura will be the name of the next-generation Xcent subcompact sedan. In fact, several prototypes of the car have already been spotted testing in India. Talking about the Hyundai Aura, the company says that it's a "blend of modernism with comfort, safety, style and technology with convenience and portrays a confident, stylish, yet caring and protective individual's personality."

Going into the etymology of Hyundai Aura, the company has said that the name is inspired by the 'Vibrance of Positivity' and 'Spirit to Go the Distance' of the young passionate achievers. Hyundai says that with the new Aura Sedan has been designed to deliver a product that is 'Superior than The Most' to the aspirational Indian Customers.

The new-gen Hyundai Xcent or the Hyundai Aura, has been spotted testing in India

The Hyundai Aura appears to be an extension of the company's strategy with the new-gen Grand i10 , where it essentially tried to create a premium version of the car by launching it as a separate model, with a revised moniker - Hyundai Grand i10 Nios . In this case, however, the carmaker appears to have decided to go with a new name altogether, for the new-gen Hyundai Xcent. It's likely that Hyundai might continue to sell the Xcent as a fleet-only model, catering to the taxi segment, while the new Hyundai Aura will focus on private buyers.

As of now, the company has shared no other details regarding the new Hyundai Aura sedan. However, we expect the car to come with several premium bits like LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a smart infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and improved safety features. We also expect the new sedan to be BS6 from the time of its launch, however, it's too soon to say whether the car will be petrol-only, or whether there'll be a diesel engine on offer as well.

