Hyundai Xcent Gets ABS And EBD As Standard Across All Variants

Hyundai India has updated the Xcent subcompact sedan with additional safety features on the base variants. The Hyundai Xcent now comes with ABS and EBD across all trims, along with dual front airbags that were already on offer. The update comes a year after the Xcent facelift went on sale in the country with comprehensive changes. With the new safety features, Hyundai has positioned the model more aggressively compared to other other offerings in the segment including the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Volkswagen Ameo, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and the likes. Apart from the safety update, the Xcent does not get any feature or mechanical changes.

However, the Hyundai has discontinued the E+ variant on the Xcent and the subcompact sedan is now only offered in four trims - E, S, SX, and the fully-kitted SX (O). Compared to popular sellers like the Dzire and Amaze in the segment, the Xcent is the only model to offer EBD as a standard feature, which gives at an additional edge over the competition.

(There are no feature or mechanical changes on the Hyundai Xcent apart from new safety kit)

Introduced in April last year, the Hyundai Xcent facelift boasted off exterior and interior changes sporting a new grille, LED DRLs, redesigned headlamps and new wraparound taillights. Inside, changes include a dual-tone dashboard, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car has also been updated with height driver's seat height, glovebox cooling, new fabric upholstery, and auto climate control.

With the facelift, Hyundai also introduced the new 1.2-litre diesel engine on the new Xcent with 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre petrol continues to be on offer carried over from the pre-facelift model. The Hyundai Xcent is currently priced from ₹ 5.50 lakh for the base petrol, going up to ₹ 8.61 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) for the range-topping diesel.

