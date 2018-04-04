Hyundai Working On New Flagship SUV

As of today, Hyundai's top of the line flagship model is the Santa Fe SUV. The seven seater SUV has been received a generation change recently and is now in line with Hyundai's new family look. But the Santa Fe will soon loose its flagship position to a brand new and much larger seven seater SUV that is rumoured to be called the 'Paliside'. The new seven seater Hyundai SUV will essentially be the twin to the upcoming production version of the Kia Telluride SUV. The new SUV is scheduled for a United States unveil by early 2019 and will most likely see an official market launch by early 2020.

The new SUV was spied recently and features a very similar design language as compared to the Santa Fe. The new SUV features the same large grille and slim headlamp design like on the Santa Fe and Kona SUVs combined with the secondary lower driving lamps. The new SUV will also be a lot more traditional in terms of design with a more upright stance. The name 'Paliside' has apparently been trademarked by the South Korean automaker to be used for '"automobiles and structural parts thereof' according to reports. The word 'Paliside' essentially means a strong fence that protects people from attack.

According to reports, the new SUV will also be front wheel drive with an optional all wheel drive as compared to most other SUVs in the segment that have rear wheel drive. In the United States, the new SUV will get a petrol engine and a hybrid powertrain option while international markets could see a diesel option.

In terms of sizing and pricing, the large seven seater SUV would be perfect to take on the likes of more premium offerings in India like the Skoda Kodiaq and also take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

