Hyundai Verna: New Vs Old

The 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift has been launched in India with few styling updates and new range of BS6 engines.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift has been launched with a range of BS6 engines.

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Verna Facelift has been launched with a range of BS6 engines.
  • It has received significant styling updates as well.
  • There have been quite a few feature updates as well.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift has been launched in India with few styling updates and some updates in the features department. However, the biggest update has been made under its hood where the new model gets a new range of powertrains which are BS6 compliant and meets all the upcoming emission norms. Read on to know the difference between the new model and its predecessor.

New Hyundai Verna

Exterior

mrda47go

New Hyundai Verna Facelift gets an all-new cascade grille and redesigned bumper.

On the outside the new 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift gets a new signature-style cascading chrome grille, which is flanked by the new LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLS. The front bumper has been redesigned as well and the new diamond-cut alloy wheels add to the overall stance. It also features new wing mirrors, silver door handles, revamped LED taillamps, new rear bumper, and redesigned boot lid.

hh1v5efg

The previous Hyundai Verna was equipped with projector beam headlamps.

The outgoing model had a different and more in your face front-end with an almost protruding cascade grille that was tad smaller and was flanked by projector beam headlamps. The bumpers too did not have three-dimensional elements like fog lamp housing on the new one. In terms of dimensions, both models are identical having a length of 4,440mm, a width of 1,729mm and height of 1,475mm while the wheelbase of the car stands at 2,600mm.

Interior

On the inside, the design and layout of the cabin is largely similar to the predecessor. It gets dual-tone black-beige paint scheme along with several exciting features. The turbo variant gets all-black interiors with red stitches on the upholstery.

Features

The previous Hyundai Verna was really well-equipped in its segment as well and the 2020 model continues to do so. It gets digital cluster with colour TFT, multi-function steering wheel, front ventilated seats, twin-tip muffler design, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, wireless phone charger, Eco coating, rear USB charger, sliding front center console armrest with storage, seat height adjuster, electric sunroof and Arkamys premium sound and among others.

Engines

That's actually the area of biggest update as the new Hyundai Verna now gets a range of BS6 engines. There is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol, 1.0, three-cylinder Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine and 1.5-litre, four-cylinder U2 CRDi diesel. While the 1.5-litre petrol engine puts out 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo motor is more powerful churning out 118 bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine belts out a maximum power of 113 bhp against 250Nm of torque. Both 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines come mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with optional iVT, 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearboxes respectively. The turbo petrol engine is also mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission.

The previous Hyundai Verna was available with a 1.6, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines along with a 1.4-litre petrol engine. The carmaker later introduced the 1.4-litre diesel engine as well in the Verna that puts out 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque. The 1.6-litre petrol engine churned out 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine developed 126 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both engines were mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

