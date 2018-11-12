Hyundai Verna Gets New 1.4 Diesel Engine And Two New Automatic Variants

The Hyundai Verna sedan has been updated with a new 1.4-litre diesel engine for the E and EX variants of the car. With the addition of the new 1.4 CRDI engine, the price of the diesel models of the Verna now starts at ₹ 9.29 lakh for the base trim E, and ₹ 9.99 lakh for the EX trim. In addition, the carmaker has also introduced two new automatic variant of the Verna sedan - the SX+ AT petrol priced at ₹ 11.51 lakh and a new top-spec SX(O) AT that is priced at ₹ 13.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

At the time of the car's launch last year, Hyundai only introduced the 1.6 petrol and diesel versions of the Verna, and later in January this year, the carmaker introduced the 1.4-litre petrol engine. Now, the carmaker has finally introduced the 1.4-litre diesel engine as well, 1,396 cc four-cylinder oil burner that generates 89 bhp at 4000 rpm and develops 220 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

As for the new automatic variants, as already mentioned, both the trim options come with the 1.6 petrol and 1.6 diesel, respectively. The former is based on the SX variant of the car and comes with additional features like LED daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and power-folding wing mirrors. The cabin comes with a 7-inch infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, wireless charging, and push-button start. The top-of-the-line SX(O) AT, on the other hand, gets added features like adjustable rear-seat headrests, ventilated leather seats and telescopic steering. It also gets side and curtain airbags now, bringing the total count to six airbags.

The 1.6-litre petrol engine makes 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine churns our 126 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are the most powerful in the segment and are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

