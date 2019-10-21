New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Official Images Reveal Premium Look; Launch In China This Month

Straight away, you can see in these pictures that the facelift of the Verna draws its inspiration from the new generation Creta or the ix25.

The Hyundai Verna facelift is likely to come to India next year

Hyundai is all set to launch the Verna facelift in the Chinese market on October 30. The car was first showcased that the Chengdu Motor Show in September this year and finally, the company has revealed the official images of the car. Straight away, you can see in these pictures that the facelift of the Verna draws its inspiration from the new generation Creta or the ix25. Hyundai's changes in design sees the Verna getting sharper and in fact edgier than before. There's the cascading grille of course, which shows off the family look but it's wider than before. Now the overall dimensions look to be the same as before but changes like the sleeker headlamps and even the sharp bumper, bring out a different side of the sedan. We also see the addition of precision-cut alloy wheels which add a bit of flair to the stance.

The wraparound tailamps add to the premium look of the car

New Hyundai Verna

9.25 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
New Hyundai Verna

This styling continues at the rear too. It's all about making the Verna look more premium than before and these looks work in its favour. At the rear, the Verna facelift comes with wraparound LED tail lamps that are connected at the centre and intersect at the Hyundai badge in the middle of the tail gate.

The precision cut alloy wheels are new on the facelift of the Verna

The premiumness continues inside the cabin too. It now gets an all-new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and yes, for those with a keen eye, you can even spot the all-digital instrument cluster. The Verna facelift will be a connected car, so Bluelink connectivity is on offer and you also get a wireless phone charger.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna comes with a digital instrument cluster

As far as the engine line-up goes, the Chinese-spec Verna facelift will come with a 1.4-litre 4 cylinder petrol motor. We expect the car to come to India soon and the line-up as far as engines are concerned, will be very different. Expect it to get the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines which will be BS6 compliant. Will Hyundai offer a sportier engine in its line-up? Well, we don't know yet, but we sure hope it does.

