Hyundai Verna Bags 7000 Bookings; First 10,000 Units To Be Delivered By Diwali

Bookings for the recently launched new-gen Hyundai Verna sedan have recently breached the 7,000 mark. Launched on August 22, 2017, bookings for the new Verna sedan commence in the first week of August and over 4,000 booking came before the launch itself. This means the company received over 3000 bookings for the new-gen Hyundai Verna in about 8 days, which alone is quite commendable. Hyundai claims that it has for 70,000 more enquiries for the car and plans to deliver 10,000 units of the new Verna sedan by Diwali, which this year comes on October 19.

Commenting on the bookings, YK Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai India said, "We are overwhelmed with strong customer response and appreciation for the next-gen Verna within 10 days of its launch. The 5th generation Verna is a true expression of a super sedan which is intelligent by design with human technology connect. It is a trendsetter and game changer product creating new benchmarks in its segment exceeding customer aspirations. The next-gen Verna bookings are almost double of our monthly target, we thank our customers and reaffirm our commitment for an early delivery to the first 10,000 customers before Diwali."

Hyundai has launched the new-gen Verna at an attractive price ₹ 7.99 lakh for the base E variant going up to ₹ 12.23 lakh for the top-of-the-line SX (O) AT model. The company did state that these are introductory prices and will be applicable only for the first 20,000 customers, and post that price of the car will go up again. Compared to it Verna's closest rivals Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is priced at ₹ 7.65 lakh to ₹ 11.44 lakh while the Honda City is priced at ₹ 8.46 lakh to ₹ 13.43 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new-generation Hyundai Verna is built on a new 'K2' platform which also makes use of the company's Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy. The car comes with several premium features like projector headlamps with LED DRLs, Hyundai signature cascading grille, LED taillamps, 16-inch diamond cut alloys and more. The cabin offers segment-first ventilated front seats and eco-coating technology for the aircon system along with premium interiors and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones. Many safety features are standard across trim, so the E variant also comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, seat belt pre-tensioner for driver and passenger, and ISOFIX child seat mounts among others.

Under the hood, the new Verna comes with the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines. The 1.6-litre petrol engine makes 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine churns our 126 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are offered with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

