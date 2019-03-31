New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Venue Will Be India's First Connected Car With 10 India-Only Features

Korean carmaker Hyundai has tied up with Vodafone-Idea in India to provide eSim services for its upcoming subcompact SUV. This will enable the Hyundai Venue's over 30 connected car features, including 10 that are India-specific.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has pulled out all stops to ensure that the new and upcoming Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV will be India's first ever connected car. The Hyundai Venue will get the company's 'BlueLink' connected technology and it will have 10 India-only features with a total of 33 connectivity features. Some of the features that BlueLink will offer in India are geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on. Hyundai said that it has tested its BlueLink technology rigorously in India, keeping the conditions in mind along with the needs of the customers. This also includes voice guidance and recognition in Indian-accented English which means that the software will be able to recognise spoken English from different regions in India. The Hyundai Venue will also have remote-control operated functions such as climate control, horn and headlamps on, vehicle status, engine start/stop and so on. The best thing is that Hyundai BlueLink can use your smartphone interface as a remote control.

The Hyundai Venue will remain a global nameplate for the subcompact SUV

Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, "With 10 India specific features, I am confident that Hyundai BlueLink will be the most practical, concrete and convenient connected car technology for the Indian market. The BlueLink technology will be available in future Hyundai products starting with the Hyundai Venue, thus democratising the technology and making it accessible for everybody."

The Hyundai Venue will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines.

Safety Security Remote Vehicle Relationship Management Location Based Services Alert Services AI
Auto Crash notifcation Stolen Vehicle Tracking Remote Start/Stop Auto DTC Check Push Map to Car Geo-Fence Alert Voice Recognition Indian English
SOS/Emergence Assistance Stolen Vehicle Notification Climate Control Manual DTC Check Push Map to Call Centre Speed Alert
Road Side Assistance Stolen Vehicle Immobilisation Door lock/unlock Monthly Health Report Live POI search Time Fence Alert
Panic Notification Horn & Light Maintenance Alert Live Traffic Information Valet Alert
Vehicle Status Driving Information/Behaviour Share the Destination Idle Alert
Find My Car Live Car Tracking
Share My Car Destination Scheduling
Location Sharing
Hyundai BlueLink will also have a tamper-proof eSIM which will be provided by Vodafone Idea and a cloud based voice recognition platform from Global AI Company, which will offer real time traffic navigation and live local search as well. Features such as panic and medical assistance, geo-fencing and stolen vehicle notification will sit well with customers in India. The Hyundai Venue will make its India debut in April 17, 2019 and will be positioned below the Hyundai Creta in the automaker's SUV line-up. It will go up against established rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300.

Hyundai Venue Will Be India's First Connected Car With 10 India-Only Features
