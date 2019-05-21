Hyundai Venue: Variants Explained

The Hyundai Venue has finally entered the burgeoning subcompact SUV segment in India and it definitely has a lot going for it to battle it out with the competition. As always, features have been one of the key strengths of Hyundai cars and even the Venue has upped the ante in its segment. It's India's first connected vehicle and is equipped with a plethora of segment-first features. The Hyundai Venue has been launched in four variants and three engine options.
Hyundai Venue
The engines on offer are a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional, a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The diesel motor is on offer in all four variant, while the 1.2-litre engine is offered only in the E and S variants. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol is offered in the S, SX and SX (O) variants, however, the DCT gearbox is offered only in the SX and SX (O) variants. Here's a list of what all you get in every variant.
Hyundai Venue E
- Manual HVAC
- Central locking
- Tilt steering
- Front power windows
- Front 12V outlet
- Tachometer
- Full wheel covers
- Cloth upholstery
- Adjustable front-seat headrests
- Fixed rear-seat headrests
- Manual day/night inner rear view mirror
- 15-inch steel wheels
- Dual front airbags
- ABS
- Rear parking sensors
- Speed-sensing door locks
Hyundai Venue S (In addition to the E variant)
- Keyless entry
- Rear defogger
- Body-coloured wing mirrors
- Dark chrome front grille
- Roof rails
- Chrome grille
- Micro-antenna
- Double-stitch cloth upholstery
- Front armrest with storage
- Luggage lamp
- Rear parcel tray
- Rear AC vents
- Power wing mirrors
- All four power windows
- Rear blower outlet below rear AC vent
- Cooled glove box
- Sun visors with mirrors
- 2-DIN audio system with CD, FM/AM, USB and Bluetooth
- Hyundai i-Blue (audio remote app)
- Steering-mounted controls
- Four speakers with two tweeters
- 'Supervision' instrument cluster (DCT only)
- ESC and vehicle stability management (DCT only)
- Hill-Assist Control (DCT only)
Hyundai Venue SX Variant (In addition to the S Variant)
- Adjustable rear-seat headrests
- Leather-wrapped gear knob & steering wheel
- Leather Seats (Only in SX dual-tone)
- Height-adjustable driver's seat
- Power folding wing mirrors
- Rear-camera display on Audio player
- Cruise control
- Power sunroof
- Map lights
- Automatic climate control with digital display
- 8.0-inch display with Arkamys system
- Shark-fin antenna
- USB charging
- Voice recognition
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Front projector fog lamps
- Auto headlamps
- Projector headlamps with cornering function
- LED daytime running lamps
- Wing mirrors with turn indicators
- LED tail-lamps
- ESC
- Wireless charging
- Audio-video navigation
- OE Telematics
- Day/night auto internal mirror
- Smart key with push-button start
- Air purifier
- Security System
- Chrome door handles
- Supervision cluster
Hyundai Venue SX (O) (In addition to the SX+ variant)
- Rear-seat armrest with cup holders
- Sliding centre armrest
- 60:40-split rear seats
- Supervision cluster
- Side and curtain airbags
- ESC and vehicle stability management
- Brake-assist system
- Chrome door handles
- Smart key with push-button start
- Rear wiper and washer
