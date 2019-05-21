Hyundai Venue: Variants Explained

The Hyundai Venue has finally entered the burgeoning subcompact SUV segment in India and it definitely has a lot going for it to battle it out with the competition. As always, features have been one of the key strengths of Hyundai cars and even the Venue has upped the ante in its segment. It's India's first connected vehicle and is equipped with a plethora of segment-first features. The Hyundai Venue has been launched in four variants and three engine options.

The engines on offer are a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional, a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The diesel motor is on offer in all four variant, while the 1.2-litre engine is offered only in the E and S variants. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol is offered in the S, SX and SX (O) variants, however, the DCT gearbox is offered only in the SX and SX (O) variants. Here's a list of what all you get in every variant.

Hyundai Venue E

Manual HVAC

Central locking

Tilt steering

Front power windows

Front 12V outlet

Tachometer

Full wheel covers

Cloth upholstery

Adjustable front-seat headrests

Fixed rear-seat headrests

Manual day/night inner rear view mirror

15-inch steel wheels

Dual front airbags

ABS

Rear parking sensors

Speed-sensing door locks

Hyundai Venue S (In addition to the E variant)

Keyless entry

Rear defogger

Body-coloured wing mirrors

Dark chrome front grille

Roof rails

Chrome grille

Micro-antenna

Double-stitch cloth upholstery

Front armrest with storage

Luggage lamp

Rear parcel tray

Rear AC vents

Power wing mirrors

All four power windows

Rear blower outlet below rear AC vent

Cooled glove box

Sun visors with mirrors

2-DIN audio system with CD, FM/AM, USB and Bluetooth

Hyundai i-Blue (audio remote app)

Steering-mounted controls

Four speakers with two tweeters

'Supervision' instrument cluster (DCT only)

ESC and vehicle stability management (DCT only)

Hill-Assist Control (DCT only)

Hyundai Venue SX Variant (In addition to the S Variant)

Adjustable rear-seat headrests

Leather-wrapped gear knob & steering wheel

Leather Seats (Only in SX dual-tone)

Height-adjustable driver's seat

Power folding wing mirrors

Rear-camera display on Audio player

Cruise control

Power sunroof

Map lights

Automatic climate control with digital display

8.0-inch display with Arkamys system

Shark-fin antenna

USB charging

Voice recognition

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Front projector fog lamps

Auto headlamps

Projector headlamps with cornering function

LED daytime running lamps

Wing mirrors with turn indicators

LED tail-lamps

ESC

Wireless charging

Audio-video navigation

OE Telematics

Day/night auto internal mirror

Smart key with push-button start

Air purifier

Security System

Chrome door handles

Supervision cluster

Hyundai Venue SX (O) (In addition to the SX+ variant)

Rear-seat armrest with cup holders

Sliding centre armrest

60:40-split rear seats

Supervision cluster

Side and curtain airbags

ESC and vehicle stability management

Brake-assist system

Chrome door handles

Smart key with push-button start

Rear wiper and washer

