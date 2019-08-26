Hyundai Venue To Get The 1.5-Litre Diesel Engine From Kia Seltos

Currently, the Hyundai Venue comes with two petrol and one diesel engine under the hood

Hyundai Venue, the top-selling subcompact SUV from the South Korean carmaker is likely to get the 1.5-litre diesel engine that was recently introduced with the newly launched Kia Seltos. The new oil burner will replace the Venue's existing BS4 complainant 1.4-litre diesel engine, ahead of the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms kicking in, as the latter is likely to be phased out. The 1.5-litre motor powering the Kia Seltos, on the other hand, is already BS6 compliant, making it an ideal choice for the Hyundai Venue.

In the Kia Seltos 1.5-litre VGT (Variable Geometry Turbochargers) diesel engine produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In the Venue, however, Hyundai is expected to offer a less powerful version of the 1.5-litre oil burner, without the Variable Geometry Turbochargers, which will be tuned to churn out 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque, replacing the 1.4-litre diesel engine. However, Hyundai is also expected to introduce the more powerful 1.5-litre VGT diesel engine with the updated Creta and Verna.

The 1.5-litre motor powering the Kia Seltos, on the other hand, is already BS6 compliant

Currently, the Hyundai Venue comes with two petrol and one diesel engine under the hood. The top-spec 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and is mated to either a dual-clutch automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual. There's also the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol mill belting out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, which is paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. Lastly, the 1.4-litre, which will be replaced by the new Kia engine, is also a turbocharged diesel making 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

As of July 2019, the Hyundai Venue is the top-selling car in Hyundai India's line-up with 9,585 units sold in India last month. The car is expected to remain at the top spot, considering it has already surpassed the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which sold 5,302 units in July, by a considerable margin.

