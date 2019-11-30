New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Venue To End 2019 With 1 lakh Bookings; Exports To South Africa Begin

Since its launch in May, the company has already sold over 51,000 units of the Hyundai Venue in India as of October 2019. About 50 per cent of the customers have shown interest in buying the variant with the BlueLink connected car technology.

The carmaker will end the calendar year 2019 with over 100,000 bookings for the Hyundai Venue

Hyundai India has announced achieving a strong demand for its connected subcompact SUV Venue. The company has announced that it will end the calendar year 2019 with over 100,000 bookings for the Hyundai Venue. Since its launch in May, the company has already sold 51,257 units of the Venue SUV in India as of October 2019, and until last month the company had received over 75,000 orders for the sub-4 metre SUV. Earlier, Hyundai had said that about 50 per cent of the customers have shown interest in buying the variant with the BlueLink connected car technology, which is offered with the SX DCT and the top-end SX(O) trims.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

Over 51,000 units of the Hyundai Venue SUV have been sold in India as of October 2019

Pushed by the strong response in the Indian market, Hyundai has now started exporting the SUV to overseas market and recently shipped 1400 units of the India-made Venue to South Africa. The Hyundai Venue is slated to go on sale in South Africa on December 2, 2019. In addition to the Right-Hand-Drive (RHD) markets, the company will also be manufacturing and exporting Left-Hand-Drive (LHD) Hyundai Venue SUVs to the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, in the future. Currently, the LHD model is under development.

The Hyundai Venue was the first connected subcompact SUV launched in India and is offered with several segment-first features like SOS alert, Indian-accented English voice assist system, remote engine-start and climate control operation among others. Other segment-first comfort features include a sunroof, wireless charging, air purifier, 8.4-inch HD display screen, eco-coating, Arkamys sound system and wheel air curtains. Hyundai has also started working on programming the BlueLink connected car technology to recognise Indian regional languages.

The Hyundai Venue is the first car to come equipped with the 1-litre GDI engine

The Hyundai Venue comes in three engine options. A 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged motor that makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard while the DCT is optional. There's a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Finally, there is the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which puts out 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

