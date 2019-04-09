New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Venue To Come With Free Data Service For The Warranty Period

Hyundai will provide free data service to the owners until the car is under warranty after which they can recharge with their preferred data packs.

The Hyundai Venue will come with and in-built eSim.

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Venue will come with an in-built eSim.
  • Vodafone-Idea will be the data service provider.
  • The data service will be free until the car is under warranty.

The Hyundai Venue will be India's first connected car and will be making its public appearance both globally and in India. We already know that it will come equipped with an in-built eSim which will be powered by Vodafone-Idea and will be future ready to provide 5G services. Hyundai has also confirmed that it will be providing free data service to its customers until the car is under warranty.

Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

Puneet Anand, Senior General Manager- Marketing, Hyundai Motor India said, "The data services will be provided for free as long as the car is under warranty after which the customers can recharge the sim with their preferred data plan." Once the free data service period is over, customers will be able to recharge the eSim in the same manner as we recharge our mobile phones. MG Motor demonstrated their connected car tech last week has tied up with Airtel to provide the data service and has said to provide free service for the first few years, however, without claiming any particular duration.

k6jilbq8 The upcoming Hyundai Venue will feature 33 connected car features out of which 10 will be India-specific.
0 Comments

The eSim hardware in the Hyundai Venue has been developed in house by Hyundai Mobis and it is one of the essential components to render the connected car services. Majority of services which are web-based like the geo-fencing, maps, car tracking and spot location among others function using the internet data. The upcoming Hyundai Venue will feature 33 connected car features out of which 10 will be India-specific. The eSim and BlueLink will be initially offered only in the Venue. However, Hyundai has said it is evaluating its upcoming launches as the technology can be scaled across all its models.

