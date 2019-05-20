New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Venue SUV: What To Expect

The Hyundai Venue is an urban SUV which has been packaged attractively. While the prices are still awaited, let's see what all will be on offer.

The Hyundai Venue will be India's first connected car.

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Venue is India's first connected car.
  • It will be offered with three engine options.
  • It's Hyundai's first offering in the subcompact SUV space.

Anticipations about Hyundai's first-ever subcompact SUV were going through the roof and finally, they are about to end after the Korean carmaker will launch the Venue SUV in India. It's been almost a year since we heard of it coming and details about it were initially being shared in bits and pieces when the SUV was in its testing phase. However, Hyundai shared almost every detail last month when the SUV was unveiled in the middle of the Arabian Sea, a rather serene 'Venue' we must admit. The overall package is interesting and will surely appeal to those who are looking for an urban SUV. While the prices are still awaited, let us take you through everything which will be on offer in the new Hyundai Venue.

Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

Also Read: Hyundai Venue: Price Expectation

Design And Exterior

geag021gThe Hyundai Venue will appeal to a wide range of SUV buyers with its urban looks.
Hyundai Venue Dimensions
Length 3995 mm
Width 1770 mm
Height 1590 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm

The Hyundai Venue has the trending design of an urban SUV which will appeal to a wider set of audience. The overall squared proportions don't appear to be boxy with the way the muscles are shredded. The face has a bold undertone and the new design language where the headlamps are mounted on the bumper with daytime running lamps integrated on the top look good on the Venue. The exaggerated wheel arches and a strong shoulder line running its length manage a muscular stance as well and the 17-inch wheels perfectly fit into the wells. You also get to see a bit of the Creta flavour in its design specially in the design of its pillars. The rear looks relatively angular with creases on its boot coupled and the tapering windscreen adds a bit more drama. The design overall looks fresh and won't look dated even after in the long run. You also get to see the family design here. It gets the cascading grille common of Hyundai models. Other elements like the faux-silver skid plate both up front and at the rear, sleek DRLs, the headlamp, dual-tone alloy wheels or the cladding builds upon the SUV looks.

Also Read: Exclusive: Hyundai Venue First Drive Review

Interiors

dbi36il8The India-spec Hyundai Venue gets all-black interiors as standard.

Positioning colour combination for the India-spec Hyundai Venue's cabin is the single-tone all-black, however, black and off-white dual-tone colour treatment will also be optional. The flat dashboard and rising central console design favour the ergonomics and the high mounted tablet like 8.4-inch touchscreen is easy to read. The air-con vents too are aptly sized and get brushed silver highlights around the edges. In fact, the use of silver highlights is subtle but adequately done all over the cabin, on the central console and door pads among others, and they contrast just right making the inside of the SUV look elegant and not monotonous. The contoured seats are finished in black leather with white contrast stitching.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained

Features

4bifuulkIt gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen which is the command system for a host of connected car features.

Hyundai cars traditionally are feature loaded and the Venue is no different. It's India's first connected car and gets a bundle of segment-first features like SOS alert, Indian-accented English voice assist system, remote engine-start and climate control operation among others. The Hyundai Venue also comes equipped with an in-built eSIM card, powered by Idea-Vodafone. Hyundai will provide free data to the owners up to the warranty period of the car after which the SIM can be recharged with regular data packs. Other segment-first comfort features include a sunroof, wireless charging, air purifier, 8.4-inch HD display screen, eco-coating, Arkamys sound system and wheel air curtains. Hyundai has also started working on programming the BlueLink connected car technology to recognise Indian regional languages.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue: Exterior Explained In Detail

Powertrains

u0n3l0cThe Hyundai Venue will be offered with three engine options in India.
Hyundai Venue Petrol Diesel
Displacement 1.2-Litre / 1.0-Litre Turbo 1.4-litre
Max Power 82 bhp / 118 bhp 89 bhp
Peak Torque 114 Nm / 172 Nm 220 Nm
Transmission 5-Speed MT / 6 Speed MT , 7-Speed DCT 6 Speed MT

Hyundai will launch the Venue with two petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged motor which churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a dual-clutch transmission while a six-speed manual is also on offer. The i20 sourced 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine at 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque is the most humble of the lot and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Also on offer will be the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which puts out 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison

Expected Prices

881khvmgThe Hyundai Venue will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport.
We are expecting the prices of the Venue to start at ₹ 6.7 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 10.42 lakh for the top end diesel. Out in the marketplace, it will be locking horns with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and the Ford Ecosport.

