Hyundai Venue SUV Bags 15,000 Bookings

Hyundai India today announced that the Venue subcompact SUV has received close to 15,000 bookings before the launch of the car. The company also said that 50,000 enquiries have already been made for the car and the response is overwhelming. Given that the subcompact SUV segment is among the trending ones, the response for the Hyundai Venue was something we had foreseen. Considering that Hyundai received 2000 bookings after the very first day that it kick started bookings, were clear signs that the Venue was certainly in demand.

(L to R) Ambassador of Korea, Bongkil Shin, Albert Biermann, Head of R&D Division Hyundai, Seon Seob Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai India with the Venue SUV

Prices for the new Hyundai Venue start at ₹ 6.50 lakh for the base petrol version, going up to ₹ 11.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India) for the range-topping automatic variant. The Venue is available in both petrol and diesel engines with the petrol being offered with the dual clutch transmission. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a dual-clutch transmission while a six-speed manual is also on offer. There's also the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol mill belting out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, which is paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. Lastly, the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel produces 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. A diesel automatic is not on offer.

The Hyundai Venue looks small yet butch and there is a resemblance to the Creta too at the sides

The Venue looks small yet butch and there is a resemblance to the Creta too at the sides. The sub 4-metre SUV comes with faux cladding on the bumpers and the sides for the brawny appeal, even as the SUV is urban in its appearance riding on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The Venue is offered in five variants, seven monotone colours and three dual-tone colour options.

But the big USP of the Venue is the 'Connected Car' tag and that too India's first. he Venue that comes from the embedded eSIM for the connected tech that Hyundai calls BlueLink. The new feature offers access to functions like remote start, climate control, geofencing, SOS alert, Indian-accented English voice assist system and much more. The eSIM is powered by Vodafone-Idea and data will be offered for free for the first three years.

