Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed

The Venue will be the company's first subcompact SUV in India and will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and even the Mahindra XUV300.

The Hyundai Venue will be first unveiled on April 17, 2019

Hyundai has been teasing its new subcompact SUV - the Venue for quite some time now and we've even got details about the company testing the car around the country. While we already know, that the car will be revealed in India on April 17, 2019, coinciding with its public reveal at the 2019 New York Motor Show, we now have details on when the car will be launched in the country. Hyundai will launch the Venue subcompact SUV in India on May 21, 2019. The Venue will be the company's first subcompact SUV in India and will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and even the Mahindra XUV300. While Hyundai's entry into the subcompact SUV segment is delayed, the company is going to pack the Venue with a ton of features making it India's first connected car.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue To Come With Segment First Connectivity Features

Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Apr 2019

q23i4k9g

The leaked images of the Venue show the massive touchscreen infotainment system which will be at the heart of the car's connectivity systems 

The Hyundai Venue will get the company's 'BlueLink' connected technology and it will have 10 India-only features with a total of 33 connectivity features. Some of the features that BlueLink will offer in India are geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on. Hyundai said that it has tested its BlueLink technology rigorously in India, keeping the conditions in mind along with the needs of the customers. This also includes voice guidance and recognition in Indian-accented English which means that the software will be able to recognise spoken English from different regions in India. The Hyundai Venue will also have remote-control operated functions such as climate control, horn and headlamps on, vehicle status, engine start/stop and so on. The best thing is that Hyundai BlueLink can use your smartphone interface as a remote control.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue To Be Unveiled On April 17, 2019

vias2sj8

We caught a glimpse of what the front end of the Hyundai Venue would look like 

Hyundai BlueLink will also have a tamper-proof eSIM which will be provided by Vodafone Idea and a cloud based voice recognition platform from Global AI Company, which will offer real time traffic navigation and live local search as well. Features such as panic and medical assistance, geo-fencing and stolen vehicle notification will sit well with customers in India.

The company has not yet revealed the engines that it will offer, but we have gotten a glimpse of what the front end of the car would look like. The leaked images revealed the upright stance of the Hyundai Venue, while the rear gets a massive 'H' badge in the centre with the 'Venue' moniker, and the very Polo-esque squared-off taillights along the lines of the Carlino concept. The tailgate also carries the 'Turbo' badge and 'SX', the latter denoting the range-topping variant.

6k73vt0g

The rear of the Hyundai Venue sports the SX and Turbo badge 

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Venue will be available with a 1.4-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engine options. The turbo badge that was on the tailgate holds special importance, which nearly confirms the a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine for the SUV, and will come paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

