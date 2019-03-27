New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV India Debut Details Revealed

The Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV will make its India debut on April 17 and is all set to rival established offerings like the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the newly launched Mahindra XUV300.

Hyundai India will be entering the subcompact SUV segment later this year with an all-new offering. The company recently confirmed that the new model will be called the Hyundai Venue upon launch, carandbike can now confirm that the new SUV will be unveiled on April 17, 2019. The Venue is a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300 rival, and will be positioned below the Hyundai Creta in the automaker's line-up. Interestingly, the India unveil coincides with the world debut that is slated to take place at the New York Auto Show. The Venue nameplate is also what the subcompact SUV will be called globally, and not Styx as it was previously perceived.

Hyundai says the Venue subcompact SUV will come loaded with features because the big USP of this car to stay connected with the rest of the world. The Korean giant is generous with its vehicles on the feature front and we do expect to see some segment first tech including wireless charging and possibly ventilated seats too. The car was also spotted on a number of occasions recently, revealing what to expect on the design front.

The Hyundai Venue will take on the Vitara Brezza and the XUV300 in the segment

The boxy proportions of the test mule promise a small yet imposing design on the Hyundai Venue, and will come with an upright cascading grille, along with led daytime running lights that are positioned above the headlamp assembly. The fog lamp housing is rectangular and the car gets dual-tone alloy wheels that lend a nice stance.

Expect to see wide wheel arches, lower body cladding and large glasshouse area, with the latter bringing more light into the cabin. Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue is expected to be offered with 1.2-litre and a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Transmission options will include a manual, while an automatic is also likely. We expect the Venue SUV to be priced in the vicinity of ₹ 8-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

