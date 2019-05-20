Hyundai Venue: Price Expectation

Hyundai India is all set to launch its first subcompact SUV in India on May 21, 2019 and we are all looking forward to yet another competitor in that very segment. But it takes on established players in the segment like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and even the Mahindra XUV300. The Hyundai Venue, then has to compete with the all them and bring in something new to the table, to make sure that it stands out when compared to its rivals. But the biggest differentiator will be the price and Hyundai is bound to take the aggressive route. Hyundai has received a great response to the Venue with more than 2000 bookings coming its way. While the cheapest of the lot is the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai will certainly look at undercutting this very segment leader in terms of price. Prices for the Vitara Brezza currently start at ₹ 7.67 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 10.42 lakh. Hyundai will look to undercut this price for sure and the biggest advantage it has is that the Venue will come with a petrol and also an automatic transmission. So we expect the price of the Venue to start somewhere around ₹ 6.7 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 10.42 lakh on the top end diesel.

The Hyundai Venue will be manufactured at the company's plant in Chennai

The Hyundai Venue is probably the most futuristic looking car of the lot and boasts of a design which is gaining a lot of prominence in the global setup. The exterior of the SUV features the company's signature cascading grille with chrome detailing, new lower set projector headlamps with LED daytime running light, high mounted indicators and projector foglamps. The profile does remind us of the Creta, but the Venue comes with new sporty 16-inch alloys, large roof rails, and underbody cladding. As for the rear end, the SUV comes with new simple-looking LED taillamps with Z cluster patterns, a large Venue badging at the centre and the brand and Turbo badging on either end.

The Hyundai Venue comes with new sporty 16-inch alloys, large roof rails, and underbody cladding

Hyundai will also be offering the SUV in dual tone option. Dimension wise the Hyundai Venue is very similar to its rivals, and in terms of width and height, it's one of smallest offerings at 1770 mm and 1590 mm, respectively. In fact, the Hyundai Venue is closest to the Vitara Brezza in overall dimensions and has the same length and wheelbase.

The Hyundai Venue gets an all-black cabin which makes it look roomier

The cabin of the Hyundai Venue is all-new and employs a fresh-looking design compared to other existing Hyundai cars. Unlike the duel tone treatment given to the global version, the India-spec Hyundai Venue comes with an all-black cabin with a new steering wheel and dashboard. The fit and finish on the SUV are as good as the Creta, and overall this five-seater cabin has a very upmarket feel to it.

The Hyundai Venue with the 5-seater setup is big on boot space too

In terms of features, the Venue comes with remote engine start/stop, remote climate control, voice recognition, vehicle relationship management, and more. Other comfort features include an electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cornering lamps, a cooled glovebox, and a multi-functional steering wheel with tilt adjustment function. For infotainment, the SUV gets a brand-new 8-inch floating touchscreen display, loaded with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, navigation and more. As for the instrument console, it is a dual-pod unit that comes with a large MID unit in the centre.

The Hyundai Venue will come with a 1-litre and 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 1.4-litre diesel

Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue comes with two petrol and one diesel engine option - an all-new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, 1.2-litre petrol motor, and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that is tuned to produce 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an all-new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission in a first for Hyundai India, along with a manual gearbox.

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine can churn out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.4-litre diesel motor, on the other hand, offers 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque, while being mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

