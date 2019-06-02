Hyundai Venue: Most Value For Money Variant

It's been just weeks to the launch of the Hyundai Venue and the subcompact SUV is already proving to be a blockbuster for the Korean carmaker. Car buyers are excited about the new offering and it has bagged over 20,000 bookings so far. Despite being little late to the party, the Venue ticks many right boxes. In fact, its growing popularity in such a short span substantiates that. Over being India's first connected car, it also pack-in a bundle of segment-first features. Then Hyundai is also offering the Venue in four trim levels [(E, S, SX, SX(O)] and with four dirvetrains, giving buyers a range of options to choose from. Among all variants, we tell you which all offer the most value for your money.

Hyundai Venue E S SX SX (O) 1.2 Kappa Petrol ₹ 6.50 lakh ₹ 7.20 lakh 1.0 Turbo Petrol ₹ 8.21 lakh ₹ 9.54lakh ₹ 10.60 lakh 1.0 Turbo Petrol Auto ₹ 9.35 lakh ₹ 11.10 lakh 1.4 U2 Diesel ₹ 7.75 lakh ₹ 8.45 lakh ₹ 9.78 lakh ₹ 10.84 lakh

Petrol

Hyundai Venue Petrol 1.0-Litre Turbo Petrol 1.2-Litre Displacement 1.0-Litre, Three-Cylinder Turbo 1.2-Litre, Four Cylinder Max Power 118 bhp 82 bhp Peak Torque 172 Nm 114 Nm Transmission 6 Speed MT / 7-Speed DCT 5-Speed MT

Hyundai is offering the Venue in two petrol iterations. The base two variants (E and S) are equipped with the i20 sourced 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine which puts out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Then there is the much talked about 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Turbo GDI engine which puts out an impressive 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. Now this engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission in the S, SX and SX (O) variant and gets a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) in the S and SX variant.

The 1.2-litre E and S variants are priced at ₹ 6.50 lakh and ₹ 7.20 lakh respectively but are bare basic. Other than the bluelink connected car feature, both variants also lack some must-have features like USB charging ports and Smartphone Connectivity Options (Android Auto And Apple CarPlay). The base E variant is offered even without an audio system, powered ORVMs, rear AC vents and luggage lamp among others.

The SX and SX (O) trim is offered with the 1.0-litre Turbo engine, however, the DCT gearbox is only available in the S and SX trim. That said, priced at ₹ 11.11 lakh the SX with the DCT is the most expensive variant but also packs-in tons of features along with the bluelink connected car tech. For instance, the 8.4-inch touchscreen is an HD unit and comes with Arkamys sound system in the SX DCT variant as well along with the SX (O) petrol.

Other Features in the SX DCT and SX(O) variant include USB charging, voice recognition, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Front projector fog lamps, Auto headlamps, Projector headlamps with cornering function, LED daytime running lamps, Wing mirrors with turn indicators, LED tail-lamps, ESC, Wireless charging, Audio-video navigation, OE Telematics, Day/night auto internal mirror, Smart key with push-button start, Air purifier, Security System, Supervision cluster, Adjustable rear-seat headrests, Leather-wrapped gear knob & steering wheel, Leather Seats (Only in SX dual-tone), Height-adjustable driver's seat, Power folding wing mirrors, Rear-camera display on Audio player, Cruise control, Powered Sunroof, Map lights, Automatic climate control with digital display, 8.0-inch display with Arkamys system, Shark-fin antenna.

In our opinion, the SX DCT petrol variant is a better choice over the top-notch SX (O) petrol variant for some reasons. At ₹ 10.60 lakh, the SX (O) variant is just ₹ 50,000 cheaper than the SX DCT variant. In terms of features you just get Rear-seat armrest with cup holders, Sliding centre armrest, 60:40-split rear seats and side and curtain airbags as extra over the SX DCT variant and to remind you, the SX (O) lacks the automatic transmission which is a relief in today's city traffic conditions. The DCT also supports spirited driving to an extent, save for the bottom end lag which is typical of a 1.0-litre turbocharged motor.

Diesel

Hyundai Venue Diesel 1.4 Displacement 1.4-litre, Four Cylinder Max Power 89 bhp Peak Torque 220 Nm Transmission 6 Speed MT

The 1.4-litre diesel engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and is the only diesel drivetrain available. The engine develops 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque across variants. So the pick here mainly depends on the features. The E and S variants are identical to the 1.2 petrol variants in terms of features and are priced at ₹ 7.75 and ₹ 8.45 lakh, respectively. Therefore, let's straightaway move to the SX and SX(O) variants where the feature difference is quite some.

Yes! As we have already mentioned that the DCT unit is offered with some specific features which it borrows from the SX(O) variant, however, that's not the case with diesel variants. For instance, the SX diesel lacks the HD display for the touchscreen and the bluelink connected car tech the Venue is known for. That means only the top-end Venue diesel is a connected car which itself is a very big reason to go for it. Other features which the 1.4 SX variant misses are chrome finish on door handles, air purifier, wireless phone charger, push-button start, Security System, Keyless Entry, Telematics on the inner rearview mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Management Control and Hill Assist Control.

The 1.4 SX variant is priced at ₹ 9.78 lakh for the single tone roof variant whereas the 1.4 SX (O) variant is priced at ₹ 10.84 lakh and is ₹ 1.06 lakh more expensive. Agreed that the difference in prices is steep but considering the number of bells and whistles you get in the 1.4 SX (O) over the SX makes it worth the asking. Moreover, the added features are mechanical and not aftermarket accessories which can be installed later.

To put things better into perspective, if you are in the market for a subcompact SUV, the top end variant of no other model offers as many features as the Venue. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon at ₹ 9.99 lakh are just ₹ 85,000 cheaper while the Ford Ecosport at ₹ 11.90 lakh for the top-end 1.5 L Diesel S MT is ₹ 1.04 lakh expensive. Mahindra's latest offering, the XUV300 W8(O) diesel on the other hand at Rs 11.99 lakh is ₹ 1.14 lakh more expensive over the diesel Venue top-end.

