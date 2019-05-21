Hyundai Venue: Key Features Explained In Detail

Hyundai took over three years to shape the Venue into a production model from the Carlino concept which was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. The subcompact SUV segment in the meantime saw an influx of models and all credible ones which turned out to be one of the top sellers for their respective brands. The Korean carmaker knew that it was required to offer a bit extra in the Hyundai Venue to survive the vast competition. It is surely an extraordinary product both in terms of specifications and features as there are plenty of segment-first elements. Let us take you through its key features.

Hyundai Venue E S SX SX (O) 1.2 Kappa Petrol ₹ 6.50 lakh ₹ 7.20 lakh 1.0 Turbo Petrol ₹ 8.21 lakh ₹ 9.54lakh ₹ 10.60 lakh 1.0 Turbo Petrol Auto ₹ 9.35 lakh ₹ 11.10 lakh 1.4 U2 Diesel ₹ 7.75 lakh ₹ 8.45 lakh ₹ 9.78 lakh ₹ 10.84 lakh

Here's our video on everything you need to know about the Venue

Design and Exterior

The boxy design of the Hyundai Venue is trendy and angular profiling along with modern elements build upon the urban SUV quotient. The boxy design of the Hyundai Venue is trendy and angular profiling along with modern elements build upon the urban SUV quotient.

Hyundai Venue Dimensions Length 3995 mm Width 1770 mm Height 1590 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm

Every offering in the subcompact SUV segment has a different design language and so is the Hyundai Venue. In fact, the overall boxy design is trendy and elements like the cascading grille and high-mounted daytime running lamps (DRLs) along with sharp profiling build up on the urban SUV looks. The DRLs also double up as turn indicators and look beautiful on the bold face when lit The exaggerated wheel arches and a strong shoulder line running its length manage a muscular stance as well and the 17-inch wheels perfectly fit into the wells. You also get to see a bit of the Creta flavour in its design especially in the design of its pillars. The rear looks relatively angular with creases on its boot coupled and the tapering windscreen again adds to the urban design. Other elements like the faux-silver skid plate both up front and at the rear, dual-tone alloy wheels or the cladding add to the masculine design.

Interiors

The Hyundai Venue gets an all-black cabin with faux silver highlights on the dash and central console. The Hyundai Venue gets an all-black cabin with faux silver highlights on the dash and central console.

The India-spec Hyundai Venue's cabin is finished in all-black and the colour tone soothes the eyes. The flat dashboard and rising central console design favour the ergonomics and the high mounted tablet like 8.4-inch touchscreen is easy to read. The air-con vents too are aptly sized and get brushed silver highlights around the edges. The use of silver highlights is subtle but adequately done all over the cabin, on the central console and door pads among others. The shade is not too contrasting and the cabin looks elegant and not monotonous. The contoured seats are finished in black leather with white contrast stitching.

Features

The Hyundai Venue is India's first connected car and is equipped with a range of segment-first features. The Hyundai Venue is India's first connected car and is equipped with a range of segment-first features.

The Hyundai Venue has upped the ante in the subcompact SUV segment in terms of features. It's India's first connected car and gets a bundle of segment-first features like SOS alert, Indian-accented English voice assist system, remote engine-start and climate control operation among others. It also gets an in-built eSIM card, powered by Idea-Vodafone and Hyundai will provide free data to the owners up to the warranty period of the car after which the SIM can be recharged with regular data packs. Other segment-first comfort features include a sunroof, wireless charging, air purifier, 8.4-inch HD display screen, eco-coating, Arkamys sound system and wheel air curtains. Hyundai has also started working on programming the BlueLink connected car technology to recognise Indian regional languages.

Engines

The Hyundai Venue is offered in India with three engine options. The Hyundai Venue is offered in India with three engine options.

Hyundai Venue Petrol Diesel Displacement 1.2-Litre / 1.0-Litre Turbo 1.4-litre Max Power 82 bhp / 118 bhp 89 bhp Peak Torque 114 Nm / 172 Nm 220 Nm Transmission 5-Speed MT / 6 Speed MT , 7-Speed DCT 6 Speed MT

The Hyundai Venue has been launched with three engine options and there is a dual-clutch transmission also on offer. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged motor is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the DCT is optional. It churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The i20 sourced 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine at 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque is the most humble of the lot and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Also on offer is the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which puts out 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Platform

The Hyundai Venue is based on an advanced version of the K1 platform. The Hyundai Venue is based on an advanced version of the K1 platform.

As carandbike had exclusively reported, the Hyundai Venue is spawned by an advanced version of the K1 platform which made its debut on the Santro and will underpin a range of sub-four metre models in the Korean carmaker's line-up. The platform is light in weight, rigid enough to meet the crash requirements in various markets, and is versatile enough to wear several top-hats of varied size and shape. Both Hyundai and Kia will be using it to develop a range of models.

