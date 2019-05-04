New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained

While the basic design of the cabin is identical to the global version of the upcoming Hyundai Venue, the India-spec model gets a different colour treatment and a changes in terms of features as well.

View Photos
The new Hyundai Venue gets a host of of smart features and BlueLink connected car technology

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Venue is the first sub-4 metre SUV from the carmaker
  • The new Hyundai Venue will come with BlueLink connected car tech
  • The new Venue SUV competes with Vitara Brezza, Nexon, XUV300, EcoSport

The all-new Hyundai Venue is set to go on sale in India this month, on May 21, and there is certainly a great amount of excitement around the launch. And it's not surprising considering the new Venue SUV will be the country's first truly connected subcompact SUV. Hyundai India has already started accepting the official bookings for the SUV, and on the first day alone, the upcoming Venue bagged over 2000 bookings. This is certainly a positive sign for the South Korean carmaker, considering the new Venue is its first-ever sub-4-metre SUV. We have already driven the international version, also explained in a great deal about the engine options for India. So, let's now tell you a bit about the interior design and cabin offerings of the new Hyundai Venue.

Also Read: Exclusive: Hyundai Venue First Drive Review

Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

Interior Design:

lh0hq2k4

The Hyundai Venue comes with black cabin with brushed silver detailing on air-con vents, steering and gear lever housing

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Makes Global Debut At 2019 New York Auto Show

Unlike the dual-tone beige/black cabin of the global-spec Hyundai Venue unveiled at the 2019 New York Auto Show, the India-spec model gets single-tone black treatment, with off-white trims for pillars and roof. Also, there are brushed silver elements added to the air-con vents, the base of the gear lever, and steering wheel and inner-door handles. It's a standard 5-seater cabin and the overall design, however, is identical to the global-spec model. As for the seats, the Venue comes with matching black leather upholstery with a nice contoured design and white stitching along to edges to add a bit on contrast. The SUV also comes with removable headrests for all passengers except for the one sitting at the rear in the middle. The dashboard design is also all-new, including the steering wheel.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Base Variant Spotted

4bifuulk

Hyundai Venue gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto

Cabin Features:

In terms of features too, the Venue is quite well-equipped. For starters the dashboard comes with a brand new floating new 8-inch touchscreen display, loaded with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, navigation and much more. Steering too is a multi-functional unit with controls for audio, telephony, and cruise control. As for the instrument console, it is a dual-pod unit that comes with a large MID unit in the centre. Other features include remote engine start/stop, automatic climate control with remote function, voice recognition, vehicle relationship management, an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, cornering lamps, and a cooled glovebox among others.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Venue: All You Need To Know

adcmbm9s

Hyundai Venue gets segment-first BlueLink connectivity system

Connectivity system:

0 Comments

The new Hyundai Venue is the first connected car in its segment and its biggest highlight is the BlueLink connectivity system. The system comes with a total of 33 connectivity features including geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on. Out of these 10 are India-specific features which will not be offered in the global-spec model. Hyundai has also confirmed that it will be providing free data service to its customers until the car is under warranty. The eSim hardware in the Hyundai Venue has been developed in house by Hyundai Mobis and it is one of the essential components to render the connected car services. Vodafone-Idea will be the service provider for the new system and brings features like auto crash notification, panic notification, SOS/Emergency Assistance, stolen vehicle tracking with immobilisation (only on the 1.0-litre version) and more.

