Hyundai Venue Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images, Features

The new Hyundai Venue gets a host of of smart features and BlueLink connected car technology

The much-awaited Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. It's the company's first subcompact SUV for the Indian market and will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, and Tata Nexon. Hyundai first showcased the new Venue SUV in April, coinciding with its global debut at the New York Auto Show, and we have already told you everything there is to know about the sub-4 metre SUV, including our expectation with regards to the pricing. Bookings for the Hyundai Venue are already underway and the SUV has already bagged over 2000 orders. The Hyundai Venue comes with a host of segment-first features, and it's also the first connected car from the carmaker in India.

Hyundai Venue was unveiled in April and bookings have been underway since early May

The Hyundai Venue has been designed in line with the company's international SUV like the new Santa Fe and Palisade. The features, on the other hand, includes a cascading grille with chrome detailing, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, high mounted indicators, and projector foglamps. The SUV also gets a set of new sporty 16-inch alloys, roof rails, and LED taillamps with Z cluster patterns. Hyundai will offer the SUV in 7 exterior colour options- Denim Blue, Lava Orange and Deep Forest along with three Dual Tone options.

Hyundai Venue get a well-equipped cabin with BlueLink connected car technology

However, the biggest highlight for the Hyundai Venue is that it's the first connected car in its segment, thanks to the BlueLink connectivity system. The system offers 10 India-only features with a total of 33 connectivity features including geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on. Other cabin features include - remote engine start/stop, remote climate control, voice recognition, vehicle relationship management, electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cornering lamps, and a cooled glovebox. This is in addition to an 8-inch floating touchscreen display, loaded with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, navigation and more.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The New Hyundai Venue Launch: