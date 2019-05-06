Hyundai Venue: Exterior Explained In Detail

The first production-spec Hyundai Venue has rolled out of the assembly line at the Korean carmaker's Chennai plant and we are just weeks away from its launch. The Hyundai Venue will go on sale in India on May 21 which is when the prices will be announced. As we have mentioned earlier, the Venue being a subcompact SUV will have to take a tough fight. Its rivals have been a blockbuster for their respective brands. In fact, we just got to know that Mahindra has bagged over 26,000 bookings for the XUV300 and the number itself speaks of the success. Credit also should be given to the design of these models. All of them have a different demeanour and their designs have been well received in the market. So it was necessary for Hyundai to design the Venue in a way which would set it apart and give its own identity. Well, we have seen the car at its unveiling and here is our take on its looks.

Design

The design of the Hyundai Venue has a bold undertone. The design of the Hyundai Venue has a bold undertone.

The Venue SUV stands out and it does have that trending design. The overall squared proportions don't appear to be boxy with the way the muscles are shredded. The face has a bold undertone and the new design language where the headlamps are mounted on the bumper with daytime running lamps integrated on the top look good on the Venue. The flared wheel arches and a strong shoulder line running its length manage a muscular stance as well and the 17-inch wheels look just the right size. Hyundai has cleverly added a bit of Creta flavour too which is apparent in the pillars' design. The rear of the Venue is relatively angular with creases on its boot coupled with a tapering windscreen, it's definitely the one which won't look passé even in the long run.

Elements

The rear of the Venue looks relatively angular housing sharp creases on its boot. The rear of the Venue looks relatively angular housing sharp creases on its boot.

Hyundai has given the Venue a very family look. The cascading grille is easily identifiable of the Hyundai DNA but this one gets a mesh on the grille. That said, other elements like the faux-silver skid plate both up front and at the rear, sleek DRLs, the headlamp unit or the cladding look upmarket and we love the design of the dual-tone alloy wheels. If anything to mention, we would have liked Hyundai to give slightly bigger tail lamps. We had the same complaint with the Santro too. In the Venue, bigger units would have complemented the SUV attributes better.

The overall design of the Venue is appealing and suits the urban SUV character as Hyundai portrays it. Is it the winner then? That can be answered only once the prices are out and the sales figures are in.

