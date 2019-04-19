Hyundai Venue Engine Options Explained

Hyundai Venue! The subcompact SUV space in India will get a new entrant when the Hyundai Venue launches on May 21, 2019. The Venue looks good and in typical Hyundai fashion, it will have a long list of features. In fact, it will be India's first connected car, getting Hyundai's BlueLink technology, which has 33 connectivity features out of which, 10 will be specific to India. Apart from the features, Hyundai has also confirmed the engine and gearbox options for the Venue. Here's a quick lowdown on the three engines that the new Venue subcompact SUV will get.

Petrol Engines

(Hyundai will offer 2 petrol and 1 diesel engine option on the Venue along with 3 transmission options too)

Hyundai Venue will get two petrol engines, which are the 1.2-litre unit and the 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDI unit. Speaking about the turbo engine first, it is a three-cylinder, direct-injection unit which makes about 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The good news is that Hyundai will be offering a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as an option along with a five-speed manual unit. And this will be the only engine which will have an automatic gearbox option. Hyundai has managed to keep the engine compact by integrating the exhaust manifold to the cylinder head, which the company says, improves fuel efficiency at higher RPMs. The other petrol engine is the 1.2-litre four-cylinder motor which is available on the Hyundai i20 as well. It is naturally aspirated and it makes 82 bhp and 114 Nm, similar to the i20 and will be paired with the 5-speed manual gearbox. For a complete picture, read our specifications comparison story of the Hyundai Venue with its rivals which are Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300.

Diesel Engine

(The Hyundai Venue will get an all-new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine)

Hyundai Venue will have a single diesel engine option which is the 1.4-litre four-cylinder diesel oil-burner and makes 89 bhp of max power and 220 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will only have a 6-speed manual gearbox and no automatic transmission as an option. Hyundai says that the engines on the Venue are yet to get Automotive Research Association Of India (ARAI) certification but knowing Hyundai's engines, expect these to be at par with the rivals in the segment. The ideal price bracket for the Hyundai Venue will be about ₹ 8.5 lakh to ₹ 12.5 lakh.

