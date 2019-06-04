New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Venue DCT Variant Off To A Flyer; Petrol Dominates Bookings

The Hyundai Venue's 1.0 petrol DCT variant is now accounting for just over 35 per cent of all bookings. The 1.0 GDI turbo petrol engine is the preferred choice amongst buyers, with almost 50 per cent of demand coming for it. The 1.2 Kappa petrol is the least popular, despite its lower pricing.

View Photos
The Hyundai Venue's 1.0 GDI turbo petrol variant accounts for almost 50% of the total demand

As was largely expected, the Hyundai Venue has got off to a great start. The Korean company's first subcompact SUV in India (or anywhere) has now seen bookings get close to 25,000 units and that figure is likely to double by Diwali. Hyundai has stated its intention of making the Venue the market leader - meaning toppling the very popular Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza off its perch. One key weapon in its arsenal is strength with petrol - something the rival does not have at all as of now. The Hyundai Venue comes with two petrol engines, and its more modern, turbocharged 1.0 GDI has the maximum demand. The only automatic in the mix is the new DCT or dual-clutch transmission, and it now accounts for 35 per cent of all bookings. Add the demand for the manual and the 1.0 GDI has the most interest amongst those booking the car. The diesel variant of the Hyundai Venue is next with 40 per cent off take while the 1.2 Kappa petrol has the least demand.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue: Most Value For Money Variant

Hyundai Venue

7.46 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Venue

The diesel and the 1.2 Kappa do not have an automatic option, though like the GDI, the diesel gets a 6-Speed manual gearbox, while the 1.2 gets a 5-Speed. The company has also told carandbike that of all the bookings, the most popular variants are the SX and SX(O) - the top two trims, which have options like bluelink telematics and the touchscreen infotainment suite.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue: Variants Explained

kfq68t6o

The Hyundai Venue is the first car to come equipped with the 1-litre GDI engine

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Features Explained

This follows recent trends that see more consumers opting for the higher-end or fully loaded variants in most new car launches. We have seen the same for even the last Hyundai models like the Verna or the facelifted Creta, as also amongst other cars like the Mahindra XUV300 or Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. An increasing number of consumers now want connectivity and some amount of luxury, and are also drawn by extra safety features that the top-end trim variants typically have.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained

qqrjsqh

The Hyundai Venue 1.0 GDI DCT is the only automatic option offered with the SUV

Variant Prices
1.2 Kappa MT E ₹ 6.5 lakh
1.2 Kappa MT S ₹ 7.2 lakh
1.0 Turbo GDI MT S ₹ 8.21 lakh
1.0 Turbo GDI DCT S ₹ 9.35 lakh
1.0 Turbo GDI MT SX ₹ 9.54 lakh
1.0 Turbo GDI MT SX Dual Tone ₹ 9.69 lakh
1.0 Turbo GDI MT SX(O) ₹ 10.60 lakh
1.0 Turbo GDI DCT SX+ ₹ 11.10 lakh
1.4 CRDi MT E ₹ 7.75 lakh
1.4 CRDi MT S ₹ 8.45 lakh
1.4 CRDi MT SX ₹ 9.78 lakh
1.4 CRDi MT SX Dual Tone ₹ 9.93 lakh
1.4 CRDi MT SX(O) ₹ 10.84 lakh
0 Comments

Hyundai is said to be examining a shuffle in its production plan for the next 3-6 months, since the demand for the Venue is likely to put a lot of pressure on its plant in Chennai; especially in the run-up to the festive season later this year. What will be interesting is to see how the Venue impacts the Creta's sales, if at all - since the smaller car is better loaded with tech and features. It also sports nicer materials an build quality as we have stated in our review. Read our detailed review here.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Venue with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai
Venue

Hyundai Venue Alternatives

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7.13 - 12.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.79 - 13.91 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.97 - 12.46 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.71 - 12.49 Lakh *
View More
Explore Venue
×
Explore Now
x
Bajaj Auto Gets Ready With First Electric Scooter Under Urbanite Brand
Bajaj Auto Gets Ready With First Electric Scooter Under Urbanite Brand
Royal Enfield Refutes Allegations By Flash Electronics
Royal Enfield Refutes Allegations By Flash Electronics
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities