Hyundai Venue Connected Features Live Updates

Hyundai Motor India will finally be stepping in to the very lucrative subcompact SUV segment in India with the all-new Venue subcompact SUV. Not only is it Hyundai's first ever subcompact SUV but it will also be India's first ever connected car. Yes! It will do much more than just offer Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity. Hyundai has already given us a hint of what all connectivity features the car will have and with the sketches, we also have a fair idea of what the car could look like, when India and the world sees it on April 17, 2019. We say so because the India unveil of the Hyundai Venue coincides with the global unveil at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

The Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV will go up against established rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300. It will be positioned below the Hyundai Creta in the company's India SUV line-up. Hyundai has pulled out all stops to ensure that the new and upcoming Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV will be India's first ever connected car. The Hyundai Venue will get the company's 'BlueLink' connected technology and it will have 10 India-only features with a total of 33 connectivity features. Some of the features that BlueLink will offer in India are geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on.

Hyundai said that it has tested its BlueLink technology rigorously in India, keeping the tough conditions in mind along with the needs of the customers. The BlueLink technology includes voice guidance and recognition in Indian-accented English which means that the software will be able to recognise spoken English from different regions in India. The Hyundai Venue will also have remote-control operated functions such as climate control, horn and headlamps on, vehicle status, engine start/stop and so on. The best thing is that Hyundai BlueLink can use your smartphone interface as a remote control.