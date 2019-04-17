New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Venue Bookings Open At Dealership Level

Dealers, especially in the Delhi & NCR region, are currently accepting unofficial bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Venue for a token of up to Rs. 50,000. The SUV is set to be unveiled in India today.

View Photos
The upcoming Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV will be unveiled in India on April 17

Bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Venue have commenced at the dealership level in India. Several Hyundai dealers, especially in the Delhi & NCR region, are currently accepting unofficial bookings for new Venue subcompact SUV for a token of ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 50,000 depending on the showroom. One of the dealers we spoke also said that officially Hyundai will start accepting online bookings first for the Venue. Considering the carmaker is unveiling the SUV today, it's possible the company might start accepting bookings from this from today or from later this week. The SUV is also making its global debut today at the New York Auto Show 2019.

Also Read: Hyundai's BlueLink Technology To Be Programmed To Recognise Indian Languages

Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

f8lq3sq

The all-new Hyundai Venue is slated to be launched in India next month, on May 21, 2019

Also Read: Hyundai BlueLink Connected Car Technology Unveiled In India

The all-new Hyundai Venue is slated to be launched in India next month, on May 21, 2019. It will be the first sub-4 metre SUV from the South Korean carmaker, and upon launch, it will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon . As for the pricing, we expect the upcoming Hyundai Venue to be priced in the range of ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Hyundai BlueLink Connected Car Technology Unveiled In India

While we are yet to officially see the SUV, the Hyundai Venue featured at Times Square which tells us that it will come with quite compact proportions, with some bold character lines. The SUV also appears to get dual tone exterior treatment with a contrast roof, which in this case was a shade of blue with a white roof. Up front, the SUV gets Hyundai's cascading grille in chequered pattern with chrome highlights, a dual lamp setup with the LED daytime running lamps positioned above flanking the bonnet line and the main projector headlights positioned below with chrome surrounds.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue To Come With Free Data Service For The Warranty Period

k6jilbq8

The interior will have a two-tone colour scheme along with connectivity services

Also Read: New Sketch Shows Hyundai Venue's Dual-Tone Dashboard

The Venue also comes with black claddings along the wheel arches and side skirts, along with a set of sporty-looking dual tone diamond cut alloy wheels. The Hyundai Venue will also get the Blue Link connectivity system featuring 10 India-only features with a total of 33 connectivity features including geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on.

Also Read: Hyundai Ties Up With Vodafone For Venue's eSim To Offer Free Connectivity Services

0 Comments

As for engine options, the Hyundai Venue will come with a 1.0-litre T-GDi Turbo petrol engine along with the 1.4-litre turbo diesel. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while there will also be the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic available as an option.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue Bookings Hyundai Venue Launch Hyundai India

Latest News

Hyundai Venue Bookings Open At Dealership Level
Hyundai Venue Bookings Open At Dealership Level
2019 New York Motorshow: 2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition Debuts
2019 New York Motorshow: 2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition Debuts
2019 Auto Shanghai: Volkswagen SUV Coupe Showcased
2019 Auto Shanghai: Volkswagen SUV Coupe Showcased
New York Auto Show 2019: Genesis Reveals All Electric 2-Seater Mint Concept
New York Auto Show 2019: Genesis Reveals All Electric 2-Seater Mint Concept
Ford Mustang Continues To Be World's Best-Selling Sports Coupe
Ford Mustang Continues To Be World's Best-Selling Sports Coupe
Kawasaki Patents Radar Assisted Safety System
Kawasaki Patents Radar Assisted Safety System
2020 Dakar Rally Confirmed To Be Held In Saudi Arabia
2020 Dakar Rally Confirmed To Be Held In Saudi Arabia
All-New Renault Triber To Be Launched In The Second Half Of 2019
All-New Renault Triber To Be Launched In The Second Half Of 2019
2019 Shanghai Motor Show: Second Generation Hyundai Creta Previewed With ix25 SUV
2019 Shanghai Motor Show: Second Generation Hyundai Creta Previewed With ix25 SUV
Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki And Kawasaki Collaborating On Electric Standards
Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki And Kawasaki Collaborating On Electric Standards
New York Auto Show 2019: After Wowing Geneva The Pininfarina Battista Now Dazzles New York
New York Auto Show 2019: After Wowing Geneva The Pininfarina Battista Now Dazzles New York
New Indian Cruiser With Liquid-Cooled Engine Spotted
New Indian Cruiser With Liquid-Cooled Engine Spotted
Shourya Paul Wins Catch Me If You Can Go Karting Tournament
Shourya Paul Wins Catch Me If You Can Go Karting Tournament
Shanghai Auto Show 2019: Karma Pininfarina GT And Grove Concept Car Showcased
Shanghai Auto Show 2019: Karma Pininfarina GT And Grove Concept Car Showcased
Arjun Maini Makes Strong Debut In European Le Mans Series Opener
Arjun Maini Makes Strong Debut In European Le Mans Series Opener

Latest Cars

8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 - 96.89 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
View More
x
New Indian Cruiser With Liquid-Cooled Engine Spotted
New Indian Cruiser With Liquid-Cooled Engine Spotted
2019 Shanghai Motor Show: Second Generation Hyundai Creta Previewed With ix25 SUV
2019 Shanghai Motor Show: Second Generation Hyundai Creta Previewed With ix25 SUV
Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Shots
2019 Bajaj Qute Launch Date Confirmed
2019 Bajaj Qute Launch Date Confirmed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities