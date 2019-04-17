Hyundai Venue Bookings Open At Dealership Level

Bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Venue have commenced at the dealership level in India. Several Hyundai dealers, especially in the Delhi & NCR region, are currently accepting unofficial bookings for new Venue subcompact SUV for a token of ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 50,000 depending on the showroom. One of the dealers we spoke also said that officially Hyundai will start accepting online bookings first for the Venue. Considering the carmaker is unveiling the SUV today, it's possible the company might start accepting bookings from this from today or from later this week. The SUV is also making its global debut today at the New York Auto Show 2019.

The all-new Hyundai Venue is slated to be launched in India next month, on May 21, 2019

The all-new Hyundai Venue is slated to be launched in India next month, on May 21, 2019. It will be the first sub-4 metre SUV from the South Korean carmaker, and upon launch, it will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon . As for the pricing, we expect the upcoming Hyundai Venue to be priced in the range of ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

While we are yet to officially see the SUV, the Hyundai Venue featured at Times Square which tells us that it will come with quite compact proportions, with some bold character lines. The SUV also appears to get dual tone exterior treatment with a contrast roof, which in this case was a shade of blue with a white roof. Up front, the SUV gets Hyundai's cascading grille in chequered pattern with chrome highlights, a dual lamp setup with the LED daytime running lamps positioned above flanking the bonnet line and the main projector headlights positioned below with chrome surrounds.

The interior will have a two-tone colour scheme along with connectivity services

The Venue also comes with black claddings along the wheel arches and side skirts, along with a set of sporty-looking dual tone diamond cut alloy wheels. The Hyundai Venue will also get the Blue Link connectivity system featuring 10 India-only features with a total of 33 connectivity features including geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on.

As for engine options, the Hyundai Venue will come with a 1.0-litre T-GDi Turbo petrol engine along with the 1.4-litre turbo diesel. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while there will also be the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic available as an option.

