Hyundai Venue Bookings Open

Bookings for the Hyundai Venue start today at an amount of Rs. 21,000.

Hyundai Venue's bookings start at Rs. 21,000

Highlights

  • Hyundai Venue bookings start at Rs. 21,000.
  • Hyundai will launch the Venue on May 21.
  • It will be offered in four variants and seven colour options.

The all-new Hyundai Venue will be launched in India on May 21 and the Korean carmaker has finally started accepting bookings. Bookings for the Venue start today for an amount of ₹ 21,000 online on the company's website as well as dealerships across India. The Hyundai Venue will be offered in India in four variants and seven exterior colour options- Denim Blue, Lava Orange and Deep Forest along with three Dual Tone options.

Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

Also Read: Exclusive: Hyundai Venue First Drive Review

Hyundai will offer the Venue in India with two petrol and one diesel engine options. The latest of all is the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Turbocharged engine which puts out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and gets a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as an option. It also gets the i20 sourced 1.2-litre, four-cylinder kappa engine which develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder CRDi engine which churns out 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India's Sales Down By 10.1 Per Cent

dbi36il8 The Hyundai Venue will be launched in India on May 21.
0 Comments

The Venue will be India's first connected car with 33 connected features out of which 10 will be India specific. It will come equipped with an electric sunroof, cruise control, rear AC vents, Projector headlamps, cornering lamps and a cooled glovebox. The long feature list is expected to add strength to the Venue and help it compete against the competition. In India, the Hyundai Venue will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport and Tata Nexon.

Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
