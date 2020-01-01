Hyundai Venue Bookings Cross The 1 Lakh Mark

Hyundai India had launched the Venue subcompact SUV earlier this year in May 2019 and since then, the company has been selling a good number of cars on a monthly basis. The company has now announced that the bookings for the Venue have crossed the 1 lakh mark. The demand for the top-spec model with the BlueLink connected car technology, which is offered with the SX DCT and the top-end SX(O) trims continues to build up as 50 per cent of customers are opting for that very trim.

Pushed by the strong response in the Indian market, Hyundai has now started exporting the SUV to overseas market and recently shipped 1400 units of the India-made Venue to South Africa. The Hyundai Venue is slated to go on sale in South Africa on December 2019. In addition to the Right-Hand-Drive (RHD) markets, the company will also be manufacturing and exporting Left-Hand-Drive (LHD) Hyundai Venue SUVs to the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, in the future. Currently, the LHD model is under development.

Hyundai Venue 7.46 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The Hyundai Venue Scored a 4 Star safety rating In ANCAP Crash Test

The Hyundai Venue comes in three engine options. A 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged motor that makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard while the DCT is optional. There's a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Finally, there is the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which puts out 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

