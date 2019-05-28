Hyundai Venue Bookings Cross 20,000 Mark

Hyundai launched the Venue subcompact SUV in India last week and back then the company had said that it received 15,000 bookings for the car. A week later that number has gone up to more than 20,000. The customers certainly seem to have taken a liking to the subcompact SUV but we wait to see what the sales numbers say a month later. The Venue is Hyundai's first subcompact SUV in the country and the reception it's getting post the launch of the car is something that was expected. The subcompact SUV segment has been growing at a fast pace and there are already a number of players in the segment right from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, to the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and even the Ford EcoSport. The Venue then is late to the party but it brings a lot to the table. It in fact is India's first connected car and yes gets a load of features.

The Hyundai Venue gets a bold design up front and the rear

The Hyundai Venue traces its roots to the Carlino concept showcased at the Auto Expo in 2016. The production-spec version finds its design language inspired from the newer Hyundai models with the massive cascading grille up front, split headlamps with projector lens and squared LED DRLs, tall stance and stubby boot design. The Venue looks small yet butch and there is a resemblance to the Creta too at the sides. The sub 4-metre SUV comes with faux cladding on the bumpers and the sides for the brawny appeal, even as the SUV is urban in its appearance riding on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The Venue is offered in four variants, seven monotone colours and three dual-tone colour options.

The Hyundai is available in 4 variants and comes with petrol and diesel engine options

The Hyundai Venue draws power from two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a dual-clutch transmission while a six-speed manual is also on offer. There's also the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol mill belting out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, which is paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. Lastly, the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel produces 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. A diesel automatic is not on offer.

The cabin is dominated by the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which gets Apple Carplay and Android Auto

With respect to features, the Hyundai Venue is loaded to the gills and gets a host of equipment including an electric sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, Arkamys sound system, air purifier, wireless charging and wheel air curtains.

