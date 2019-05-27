Hyundai Venue Bookings Breach The 17,000 Units Mark

The newly launched Hyundai Venue's bookings have recently breached the 17,000 units mark in India. The new subcompact SUV, which was launched on May 21, had received around 15,000 pre-bookings before the launch, and within 3 days from the price announcement, Hyundai has now acquired additional 2000 bookings for the SUV. The new Hyundai Venue is the first sub-4 metre SUV from the South Korean carmaker and one of the first connected cars to be launched in the Indian market. Hyundai says that there is a great deal of interest for the SUV among the India buyers and over 80,000 customers shown interest to purchase the new Venue subcompact SUV.

Commenting on the response received for the Hyundai Venue, Vikas Jain, Nation Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai Venue is the Talk of the Town as our dealerships are witnessing highest-ever traction and footfalls. We are overwhelmed with the response as customers are spending maximum time inside the cabin experiencing the new technology and connectivity features. Hyundai Venue is paving the path of future and connected mobility solutions in India and we further thank our customers for choosing a Happy Life with Venue.

The Hyundai Venue has been launched in India with three engine options.

One of the biggest highlights of the newly launched Hyundai Venue is the BlueLink connected car technology. This not only makes the Venue the country's first fully connected vehicle but out of the 33 connectivity features on offer, 10 are specific to the Indian market, which will not be available in the global model. Features like - remote start, climate control, geofencing, SOS alert, Indian-accented English voice assist system and much more.

Furthermore, it also gets an in-built eSIM card, powered by Vodafone-Idea and Hyundai will provide free data to the owners up to the warranty period of the car after which the SIM can be recharged with regular data packs. Other segment-first comfort features include a sunroof, wireless charging, air purifier, 8.4-inch HD display screen, eco-coating. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also part of the package.

The Venue SUV also highly premium in terms of design and styling thanks to signature cascading grille, projector headlamps and segment-first projector foglamps, LED daytime running lamps, stylish 17-inch dual tone alloys, LED taillamps, and dual tone colour option among others. Safety tech is in abundance as well on the sub-4-metre SUV and includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors with reverse camera, ESC, Hill Launch Assist and more.

