Hyundai Venue Base Variant Spotted

The base variant of the Hyundai Venue misses out on several elements like alloy wheels, projector headlamps and daytime running lights. It is also not expected to come with connected car technology.

The Hyundai Venue base trim misses out on alloy wheels, projector headlamps and DRLs.

  • The base trim of the Venue misses out on projector headlamps and DRLs.
  • It will get steel rims with covers instead of alloy wheels.
  • It is unlikely to get the connected car features and touchscreen unit.

The upcoming Hyundai Venue is seen more often as we are nearing its launch which is scheduled in the next month- May 21, 2019. We already have got an idea about its looks and specifications from its unveiling. What we saw was the top-end SX(O) variant of the Venue which will be a connected car and will be loaded with all bells and whistles. However, a base trim has been recently spotted testing giving us quite an idea of how it will look like.

Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

q9lmdajo The base variant of the Hyundai Venue is unlikely to come with the connected car technology.

The base Hyundai Venue misses out on several elements. For instance, it doesn't get projector headlamps, fog lamps and the daytime running lamps are replaced by a chrome eyebrow. It also misses out on wing-mirror mounted turn indicators and only gets them on fenders. The chrome treatment on the door is even not there and the dual-tone alloy wheels we saw on the top-end model are replaced with steel rims with covers.

We already know that the Hyundai Venue will be India's first connected car and will be equipped with Hyundai's Bluelink tech which offers 33 connected car features out of which 10 will be India-specific. However, that also is likely to be limited to the top-spec model. The Hyundai Venue will be offered in India with three engine options- 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.4-litre diesel and an all-new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the first two engines will be mated to a five-speed and six-speed gearbox respectively, the Boosterjet will also get a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as an option.

