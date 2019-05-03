Hyundai Venue Bags Over 2000 Bookings In Just One Day

The new Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV is slated to be launched in India on May 21, 2019

The soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Venue SUV has garnered over 2000 bookings in India in just one day. It was just yesterday, on May 2, that the company announced opening pre-bookings for the new subcompact SUV in India. Slated to be launched on May 21, 2019, the new Hyundai Venue is the first subcompact SUV from the South Korean carmaker, and it will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, and Tata Nexon. Customers can book the new Venue online on the company's website or at Hyundai dealerships across India, for a token of ₹ 21,000. Few Hyundai dealers have been accepting bookings for the Venue from mid-April itself.

The new Hyundai Venue will be offered in four variants and three engine options. While the variant details are still unknown, the SUV will come powered by an all-new 1.0-litre Turbo petrol engine, along with the tried and tested 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and the 1.4-litre diesel engine. The new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Turbocharged engine will also get the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the 1.2 petrol and 1.4 diesel will come with a 5-speed and 6-speed manual gearbox, respectively.

Visually, the Hyundai Venue comes with new design and styling, more in line with the company's international SUV like the new Santa Fe and Palisade. The features list includes - a cascading grille with chrome detailing, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, high mounted indicators, and projector foglamps. The SUV also gets a set of new sporty 16-inch alloys, roof rails, and LED taillamps with Z cluster patterns. Hyundai will offer the SUV in 7 exterior colour options- Denim Blue, Lava Orange and Deep Forest along with three Dual Tone options.

The Venue gets a new, fresh-looking all-black cabin with a new steering wheel, a well-laid-out dashboard, and nice fit and finish. For your comfort and convenience, the SUV also gets remote engine start/stop, remote climate control, voice recognition, vehicle relationship management, electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cornering lamps, and a cooled glovebox. This is in addition to an 8-inch floating touchscreen display, loaded with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, navigation and more.

The new Hyundai Venue is the first connected car in its segment thanks to the BlueLink connectivity system. The system offers 10 India-only features with a total of 33 connectivity features including geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on.

