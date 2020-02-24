Hyundai Venue 1.5 Diesel BS6 To Be Launched Soon; Bookings Begin At Dealerships

Hyundai India is all set to introduce the BS6 compliant version of the Venue diesel and dealerships have commenced accepting bookings for the updated model. Hyundai dealerships across the country have confirmed to carandbike that the Hyundai Venue diesel BS6 will receive the new 1.5-litre diesel engine and bookings are open for a token amount of ₹ 21,000. Prices are out for the new Venue 1.5 Diesel that starts at ₹ 8.09 lakh for the base E variant, going up to ₹ 11.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping SX (O) Dual Tone. Compared to the BS4 version, the Hyundai Venue 1.5 diesel BS6 is about ₹ 30,000 more expensive, while the range-topping SX (O) is priced at a premium of ₹ 51,000. We have reached to Hyundai India for more details on the new Venue Diesel BS6 and will update the piece as soon as we get a response.

The new 1.5-litre diesel engine replaces the BS4 compliant 1.4-litre CRDi motor that is currently available on the subcompact SUV. If the new engine sounds familiar, it's because it has been sourced from the Kia Seltos. The motor, however, misses out on VGT tech on the Hyundai Venue and is a detuned version compared to the one found on the Seltos. For reference, the Kia Seltos 1.5 diesel belts out 113 bhp at 4000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque between 1500-2750 rpm. The motor is paired with the 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Expect power figures to be much lower with the engine tuned towards better efficiency.

The new 1.5-litre diesel motor from the Kia Seltos replaces the 1.4-ltre CRDi engine on the Venue

The new 1.5-litre diesel will replace the 1.4-litre diesel within the Hyundai Group going forward and will power a number of models including the next-generation Hyundai Creta, new Hyundai i20 and the Kia Sonet. The Hyundai Verna facelift will also carry the BS6 ready 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from the Seltos.

Do not expect any major revisions on the feature front on the Hyundai Venue, apart from the updated engine. The Hyundai Venue petrol though has received two new variants in the BS6 avatar. This includes the SX (O) Dual Tone and SX+ Dual Tone, which will carry a premium price tag. The engines on the petrol version remain the same with the 1.2-litre Kappa and 1.0-litre turbo unit upgraded to the stringent emission regulations. We expect to hear an official announcement soon from Hyundai India regarding the new diesel powertrain and power figures

