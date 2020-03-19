Hyundai Venue 1.5 Diesel BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs 8.09 Lakh

Hyundai India marked its entry into the sub-compact SUV space last year with the launch Venue, which was offered with two petrol and one diesel engine. Introducing the BS6 compliant version of the Venue, the South Korean automaker silently replaced the old 1.4-litre diesel unit with BS6 ready 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine. It is the same engine as seen on Kia Seltos, and even the newly launched Creta however, belts out different power figures. The 1.5-litre diesel BS6 Venue is now offered at a starting price of ₹ 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom India). The bigger 1.5-litre diesel engine is around ₹ 30,000 more expensive than the outgoing BS4 version.

Hyundai Venue 1.5 Diesel BS6 Silently Listed On Official Website

The new BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Hyundai Venue SUV is capable of generating 98.6 bhp of maximum power @ 4000 rpm and developing 240 Nm of peak torque between 1500 to 2750 rpm. The unit comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Apart from the oil burner, the sub-compact SUV also comes with two BS6 petrol engines - 1.2-litre Kappa and 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDI. The 1.5-litre diesel engine equipped on Kia Seltos makes 113 bhp and 250 Nm of power figures.

The new BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine is also seen on the recently launched 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV. Additionally, the 1.5-litre BS6 unit will also be offered on the new Hyundai i20 and Kia Sonet. Apart from the mechanical upgrade, the Hyundai Venue doesn't get any major revision in terms of features.

The SUV also bagged 4-star rating at ANCAP safety test. The interested customers can book the new Hyundai Venue 1.5 BS6 version with a token amount of ₹ 21,000 at all Hyundai dealerships across India. The base variant E with BS6 1.5-litre engine costs ₹ 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the top-end model SX(O) with the same powertrain is priced at ₹ 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom India).

