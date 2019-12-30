New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai To Showcase Flying Car At CES 2020

Hyundai will also showcase a Purpose Built Vehicle which will be a highly customisable concept with autonomous driving feature allows for limitless possibilities to turn the vehicle to be more than just a means of transportation.

Hyundai Motor will take the stage at CES 2020 to present its vision for mobility and cities of the future. The company will unveil its first concept Personal Air Vehicle as part of the Urban Air Mobility landscape. The company is the first to launch an Urban Air Mobility Division which will see Dr. Jaiwon Shin, a renowned aeronautics engineer at the helm of affairs. Hyundai did not reveal how much it is spending on the new division, but in February said it would invest a total of $2 billion in futuristic technology this year. It's the fruit of this association that we will see at the CES 2020. There's no denying that there's been a whole lot that's been spoken about flying cars and everyone wants to be at the top of the game, especially when it comes to understanding the technology behind it.

Hyundai will also showcase a Purpose Built Vehicle which will be a highly customisable concept with autonomous driving feature allows for limitless possibilities to turn the vehicle to be more than just a means of transportation. These two smart mobility devices will come together at the Hub, which will be located throughout cities in the future and used as community spaces.

We'll know more about what the company has to offer very soon as we are sure that it will drop in more teasers as the date to CES 2020 closes in.

